Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
647.07
647.07
647.07
647.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
728.67
626.67
14.95
-827.06
Net Worth
1,375.74
1,273.74
662.02
-179.99
Minority Interest
Debt
1,810.23
1,841.72
1,837.58
1,822.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.31
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,215.28
3,115.46
2,499.6
1,642.37
Fixed Assets
1,049.18
918.38
858.18
340.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
130.37
112.86
97.88
86.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
131.98
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-775.57
-303.63
-332.92
-451.5
Inventories
1,195.72
1,038.08
697.81
549.72
Inventory Days
61.57
Sundry Debtors
158.14
478.87
175.23
104.38
Debtor Days
11.69
Other Current Assets
552.32
558.21
1,069.73
650.56
Sundry Creditors
-483.85
-378.02
-577.98
-374.44
Creditor Days
41.93
Other Current Liabilities
-2,197.9
-2,000.77
-1,697.71
-1,381.72
Cash
2,679.32
2,387.84
1,876.46
1,666.87
Total Assets
3,215.28
3,115.45
2,499.6
1,642.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.