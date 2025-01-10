iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Balance Sheet

935.15
(-2.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

647.07

647.07

647.07

647.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

728.67

626.67

14.95

-827.06

Net Worth

1,375.74

1,273.74

662.02

-179.99

Minority Interest

Debt

1,810.23

1,841.72

1,837.58

1,822.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

29.31

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,215.28

3,115.46

2,499.6

1,642.37

Fixed Assets

1,049.18

918.38

858.18

340.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

130.37

112.86

97.88

86.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

131.98

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-775.57

-303.63

-332.92

-451.5

Inventories

1,195.72

1,038.08

697.81

549.72

Inventory Days

61.57

Sundry Debtors

158.14

478.87

175.23

104.38

Debtor Days

11.69

Other Current Assets

552.32

558.21

1,069.73

650.56

Sundry Creditors

-483.85

-378.02

-577.98

-374.44

Creditor Days

41.93

Other Current Liabilities

-2,197.9

-2,000.77

-1,697.71

-1,381.72

Cash

2,679.32

2,387.84

1,876.46

1,666.87

Total Assets

3,215.28

3,115.45

2,499.6

1,642.36

F A C T : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.