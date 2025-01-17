Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.75
3.22
6.92
-11.86
Op profit growth
67.4
268.4
-120.53
26.43
EBIT growth
53.29
354.69
-119.58
18.57
Net profit growth
-847.46
-50.31
-42.71
22.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.07
8.65
2.42
-12.62
EBIT margin
10.56
9.9
2.24
-12.27
Net profit margin
35.21
-6.77
-14.07
-26.26
RoCE
29.73
24.97
5.84
-52.72
RoNW
-22.89
2.07
4.65
10.6
RoA
24.78
-4.26
-9.14
-28.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.08
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
14.79
-2.28
-4.38
-7.44
Book value per share
-7.59
-25.32
-23.37
-20.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.14
0
0
0
P/CEPS
2.18
-22.37
-9.44
-2.83
P/B
-4.25
-2.01
-1.77
-1.04
EV/EBIDTA
10.44
26.51
79.51
-16.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
49.71
82.44
50.56
2.24
Inventory days
73.36
93.16
87.49
106.3
Creditor days
-46.48
-77.11
-75.93
-73.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.01
-0.59
-0.13
0.83
Net debt / equity
-2.34
-1.35
-1.55
-1.37
Net debt / op. profit
4.13
13.28
51.93
-8.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.92
-54.56
-59.19
-72.25
Employee costs
-8.41
-12.99
-13.06
-14.37
Other costs
-23.59
-23.79
-25.31
-25.99
