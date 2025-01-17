iifl-logo-icon 1
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Key Ratios

951.1
(4.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.75

3.22

6.92

-11.86

Op profit growth

67.4

268.4

-120.53

26.43

EBIT growth

53.29

354.69

-119.58

18.57

Net profit growth

-847.46

-50.31

-42.71

22.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.07

8.65

2.42

-12.62

EBIT margin

10.56

9.9

2.24

-12.27

Net profit margin

35.21

-6.77

-14.07

-26.26

RoCE

29.73

24.97

5.84

-52.72

RoNW

-22.89

2.07

4.65

10.6

RoA

24.78

-4.26

-9.14

-28.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

15.08

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

14.79

-2.28

-4.38

-7.44

Book value per share

-7.59

-25.32

-23.37

-20.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.14

0

0

0

P/CEPS

2.18

-22.37

-9.44

-2.83

P/B

-4.25

-2.01

-1.77

-1.04

EV/EBIDTA

10.44

26.51

79.51

-16.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

49.71

82.44

50.56

2.24

Inventory days

73.36

93.16

87.49

106.3

Creditor days

-46.48

-77.11

-75.93

-73.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.01

-0.59

-0.13

0.83

Net debt / equity

-2.34

-1.35

-1.55

-1.37

Net debt / op. profit

4.13

13.28

51.93

-8.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.92

-54.56

-59.19

-72.25

Employee costs

-8.41

-12.99

-13.06

-14.37

Other costs

-23.59

-23.79

-25.31

-25.99

QUICKLINKS FOR Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

