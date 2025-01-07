iifl-logo-icon 1
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

966
(4.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,258.82

2,769.91

1,926.82

1,866.62

yoy growth (%)

17.65

43.75

3.22

7.52

Raw materials

-1,828.11

-1,604.4

-1,051.4

-1,104.88

As % of sales

56.09

57.92

54.56

59.19

Employee costs

-229.22

-233.02

-250.29

-243.96

As % of sales

7.03

8.41

12.99

13.06

Other costs

-649.13

-653.42

-458.42

-472.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.91

23.59

23.79

25.31

Operating profit

552.34

279.06

166.7

45.24

OPM

16.94

10.07

8.65

2.42

Depreciation

-22.69

-17.93

-17.14

-21.29

Interest expense

-245.26

-289.28

-321.41

-304.66

Other income

67.58

31.51

41.34

18.03

Profit before tax

351.98

3.35

-130.51

-262.67

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

351.98

3.35

-130.51

-262.67

Exceptional items

0

972.16

0

0

Net profit

351.98

975.52

-130.51

-262.67

yoy growth (%)

-63.91

-847.46

-50.31

-41.91

NPM

10.8

35.21

-6.77

-14.07

