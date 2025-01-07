Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,258.82
2,769.91
1,926.82
1,866.62
yoy growth (%)
17.65
43.75
3.22
7.52
Raw materials
-1,828.11
-1,604.4
-1,051.4
-1,104.88
As % of sales
56.09
57.92
54.56
59.19
Employee costs
-229.22
-233.02
-250.29
-243.96
As % of sales
7.03
8.41
12.99
13.06
Other costs
-649.13
-653.42
-458.42
-472.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.91
23.59
23.79
25.31
Operating profit
552.34
279.06
166.7
45.24
OPM
16.94
10.07
8.65
2.42
Depreciation
-22.69
-17.93
-17.14
-21.29
Interest expense
-245.26
-289.28
-321.41
-304.66
Other income
67.58
31.51
41.34
18.03
Profit before tax
351.98
3.35
-130.51
-262.67
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
351.98
3.35
-130.51
-262.67
Exceptional items
0
972.16
0
0
Net profit
351.98
975.52
-130.51
-262.67
yoy growth (%)
-63.91
-847.46
-50.31
-41.91
NPM
10.8
35.21
-6.77
-14.07
