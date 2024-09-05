Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.97 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend and e-voting is 20-Sep-2024. (As Per NSe Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)