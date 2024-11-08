iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd Board Meeting

897.75
(0.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

F A C T CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the unauditied financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024. Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.97 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

F A C T: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.