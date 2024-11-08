Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the unauditied financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Jun 30, 2024. Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 8 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.97 per equity share of Rs. 10 each. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024