SectorRailways
Open₹796
Prev. Close₹796.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹326.58
Day's High₹802.95
Day's Low₹794.15
52 Week's High₹1,138.9
52 Week's Low₹765.1
Book Value₹48.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63,656
P/E52.93
EPS15.04
Divi. Yield0.82
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
160
160
160
160
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,069.97
2,318.4
1,710.31
1,295.81
Net Worth
3,229.97
2,478.4
1,870.31
1,455.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,879.47
776.65
2,275.48
1,868.23
yoy growth (%)
141.99
-65.86
21.79
27.36
Raw materials
-105.49
-47.3
-137.81
-124.11
As % of sales
5.61
6.09
6.05
6.64
Employee costs
-237.43
-206.28
-244.01
-195.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
893.51
218.11
744.23
438.53
Depreciation
-48.98
-46.34
-39.93
-28.63
Tax paid
-225.82
-70.48
-216.77
-169.99
Working capital
414.22
106.88
272.44
22.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
141.99
-65.86
21.79
27.36
Op profit growth
369.08
-73.68
87.36
32.79
EBIT growth
299.55
-69.87
70.45
30.96
Net profit growth
254.86
-64.61
72.77
39.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
4,260.21
3,541.47
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4,260.21
3,541.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
164.48
147.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Nominee (Govt)
Neeraj sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suman Kalra
Independent Director
Namgyal Wangchuk
Nominee (Govt)
Manoj Kumar Gangeya
Independent Director
Devendra Pal Bharti
Executive Director
Lokiah Ravi Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Kumar Jain
Director (Marketing)
Rahul Himalian
Director (Marketing)
Shivendra Shukla
Reports by Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
Summary
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 27, 1999 as an extension of the Indian Railways for the purpose of upgradation, management, and professionalization of the catering and hospitality services provided at stations, trains, and other venues. The Company received Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 2, 1999. IRCTC is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise that falls under the Ministry of Railways of the Government of India. to promote domestic and international tourism through the creation of low-cost accommodations, unique tour packages, informational and promotional campaigns, and international reservation systems. IRCTC offers ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways has authorised IRCTC as the only entity to sell train tickets online, offer food and catering services, and supply bottled drinking water to Indian railway stations and trains. Under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Railways, it was initially entirely owned by the Government of India. However, as of 2019, it got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), with the Government still holding the majority of the shares. The Company operates via four key divisions: travel and tourism, packaged drinking water (Rail Neer), internet ticketing, and catering and hospitality. These divisions provide a wide ra
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹795.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd is ₹63656.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd is 52.93 and 18.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd is ₹765.1 and ₹1138.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.72%, 3 Years at -1.98%, 1 Year at -11.45%, 6 Month at -20.71%, 3 Month at -10.16% and 1 Month at -4.27%.
