Summary

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 27, 1999 as an extension of the Indian Railways for the purpose of upgradation, management, and professionalization of the catering and hospitality services provided at stations, trains, and other venues. The Company received Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 2, 1999. IRCTC is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise that falls under the Ministry of Railways of the Government of India. to promote domestic and international tourism through the creation of low-cost accommodations, unique tour packages, informational and promotional campaigns, and international reservation systems. IRCTC offers ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways has authorised IRCTC as the only entity to sell train tickets online, offer food and catering services, and supply bottled drinking water to Indian railway stations and trains. Under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Railways, it was initially entirely owned by the Government of India. However, as of 2019, it got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), with the Government still holding the majority of the shares. The Company operates via four key divisions: travel and tourism, packaged drinking water (Rail Neer), internet ticketing, and catering and hospitality. These divisions provide a wide ra

