Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Share Price

795.7
(-0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open796
  • Day's High802.95
  • 52 Wk High1,138.9
  • Prev. Close796.3
  • Day's Low794.15
  • 52 Wk Low 765.1
  • Turnover (lac)326.58
  • P/E52.93
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value48.07
  • EPS15.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63,656
  • Div. Yield0.82
Loading...
  • Open955.75
  • Day's High972.45
  • Spot972
  • Prev. Close972.6
  • Day's Low953.1
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot875
  • OI(Chg %)57,750 (0.9%)
  • Roll Over%10.67
  • Roll Cost1.3
  • Traded Vol.90,37,000 (3.98%)
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Railways

Open

796

Prev. Close

796.3

Turnover(Lac.)

326.58

Day's High

802.95

Day's Low

794.15

52 Week's High

1,138.9

52 Week's Low

765.1

Book Value

48.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63,656

P/E

52.93

EPS

15.04

Divi. Yield

0.82

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 14 Nov, 2024

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

5 Nov 2024|11:53 AM

IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

14 Aug 2024|09:44 AM

IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 crore

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:45 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.39%

Non-Promoter- 21.46%

Institutions: 21.46%

Non-Institutions: 16.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

160

160

160

160

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,069.97

2,318.4

1,710.31

1,295.81

Net Worth

3,229.97

2,478.4

1,870.31

1,455.81

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,879.47

776.65

2,275.48

1,868.23

yoy growth (%)

141.99

-65.86

21.79

27.36

Raw materials

-105.49

-47.3

-137.81

-124.11

As % of sales

5.61

6.09

6.05

6.64

Employee costs

-237.43

-206.28

-244.01

-195.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

893.51

218.11

744.23

438.53

Depreciation

-48.98

-46.34

-39.93

-28.63

Tax paid

-225.82

-70.48

-216.77

-169.99

Working capital

414.22

106.88

272.44

22.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

141.99

-65.86

21.79

27.36

Op profit growth

369.08

-73.68

87.36

32.79

EBIT growth

299.55

-69.87

70.45

30.96

Net profit growth

254.86

-64.61

72.77

39.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

4,260.21

3,541.47

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

4,260.21

3,541.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

164.48

147.63

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Nominee (Govt)

Neeraj sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suman Kalra

Independent Director

Namgyal Wangchuk

Nominee (Govt)

Manoj Kumar Gangeya

Independent Director

Devendra Pal Bharti

Executive Director

Lokiah Ravi Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Kumar Jain

Director (Marketing)

Rahul Himalian

Director (Marketing)

Shivendra Shukla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

Summary

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on September 27, 1999 as an extension of the Indian Railways for the purpose of upgradation, management, and professionalization of the catering and hospitality services provided at stations, trains, and other venues. The Company received Certificate for Commencement of Business on December 2, 1999. IRCTC is a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise that falls under the Ministry of Railways of the Government of India. to promote domestic and international tourism through the creation of low-cost accommodations, unique tour packages, informational and promotional campaigns, and international reservation systems. IRCTC offers ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. The Indian Railways has authorised IRCTC as the only entity to sell train tickets online, offer food and catering services, and supply bottled drinking water to Indian railway stations and trains. Under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Railways, it was initially entirely owned by the Government of India. However, as of 2019, it got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), with the Government still holding the majority of the shares. The Company operates via four key divisions: travel and tourism, packaged drinking water (Rail Neer), internet ticketing, and catering and hospitality. These divisions provide a wide ra
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹795.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd is ₹63656.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd is 52.93 and 18.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd is ₹765.1 and ₹1138.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd?

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.72%, 3 Years at -1.98%, 1 Year at -11.45%, 6 Month at -20.71%, 3 Month at -10.16% and 1 Month at -4.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.40 %
Institutions - 21.47 %
Public - 16.14 %

