Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

62.39%

62.39%

62.39%

62.39%

62.39%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

21.46%

21.54%

20.81%

19.32%

17.64%

Non-Institutions

16.13%

16.05%

16.79%

18.28%

19.96%

Total Non-Promoter

37.6%

37.6%

37.6%

37.6%

37.6%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.39%

Non-Promoter- 21.46%

Institutions: 21.46%

Non-Institutions: 16.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

I R C T C: Related NEWS

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

5 Nov 2024|11:53 AM

IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

14 Aug 2024|09:44 AM

IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 crore

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

