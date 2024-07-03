Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,064
1,117.59
1,154.77
1,118.3
991.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,064
1,117.59
1,154.77
1,118.3
991.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.97
53.63
40.52
45.56
47.07
Total Income
1,123.96
1,171.21
1,195.29
1,163.86
1,038.3
Total Expenditure
691.19
742.66
792.33
738.84
624.67
PBIDT
432.77
428.55
402.96
425.02
413.63
Interest
3.08
2.82
5.35
4.75
4.42
PBDT
429.69
425.73
397.62
420.27
409.21
Depreciation
13.11
13.87
15.62
13.9
14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
149.6
105.79
99.01
113.18
100.94
Deferred Tax
-40.89
-1.66
-1.2
-6.82
-0.41
Reported Profit After Tax
307.87
307.72
284.18
300
294.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
307.87
307.72
284.18
300
294.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
1.64
5.84
-10.47
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
307.87
306.08
278.34
310.47
294.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.85
3.85
3.55
3.75
3.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
160
160
160
160
160
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
40.67
38.34
34.89
38
41.72
PBDTM(%)
40.38
38.09
34.43
37.58
41.28
PATM(%)
28.93
27.53
24.6
26.82
29.72
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
