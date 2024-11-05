Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
893.51
218.11
744.23
438.53
Depreciation
-48.98
-46.34
-39.93
-28.63
Tax paid
-225.82
-70.48
-216.77
-169.99
Working capital
414.22
106.88
272.44
22.74
Other operating items
Operating
1,032.92
208.16
759.95
262.63
Capital expenditure
26.7
72.7
137.07
20.02
Free cash flow
1,059.62
280.87
897.02
282.65
Equity raised
2,502.43
2,262.6
1,696.26
1,699.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
184.38
79.46
0
0
Dividends paid
160
0
160
60
Net in cash
3,906.43
2,622.93
2,753.29
2,042.27
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
