Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
4,260.21
3,541.47
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
4,260.21
3,541.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
164.48
147.63
Total Income
4,424.69
3,689.1
Total Expenditure
2,852.79
2,265.25
PBIDT
1,571.9
1,423.85
Interest
18.64
16.11
PBDT
1,553.26
1,407.74
Depreciation
57.22
53.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
395.8
384.69
Deferred Tax
-10.84
-36.56
Reported Profit After Tax
1,111.08
1,005.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,111.08
1,005.88
Extra-ordinary Items
-43.05
19.47
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,154.13
986.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.89
12.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
325
275
Equity
160
160
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.89
40.2
PBDTM(%)
36.45
39.75
PATM(%)
26.08
28.4
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
