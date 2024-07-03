iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

765.7
(-1.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:44:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,181.59

2,267.2

1,993.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,181.59

2,267.2

1,993.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

113.59

78.2

86.28

Total Income

2,295.18

2,345.4

2,079.29

Total Expenditure

1,433.86

1,517.41

1,335.37

PBIDT

861.32

827.98

743.92

Interest

5.9

10.1

8.54

PBDT

855.42

817.88

735.38

Depreciation

26.99

29.53

27.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

255.39

212.19

183.61

Deferred Tax

-42.55

-8.01

-2.82

Reported Profit After Tax

615.58

584.18

526.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

615.58

584.18

526.89

Extra-ordinary Items

1.53

-6.63

-38.44

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

614.05

590.81

565.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.69

7.3

6.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

160

160

160

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39.48

36.51

37.32

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

28.21

25.76

26.43

I R C T C: Related NEWS

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

5 Nov 2024|11:53 AM

IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

14 Aug 2024|09:44 AM

IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 crore

