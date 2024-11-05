Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
1,879.47
776.65
2,275.48
1,868.23
yoy growth (%)
141.99
-65.86
21.79
27.36
Raw materials
-105.49
-47.3
-137.81
-124.11
As % of sales
5.61
6.09
6.05
6.64
Employee costs
-237.43
-206.28
-244.01
-195.05
As % of sales
12.63
26.56
10.72
10.44
Other costs
-655.81
-335.3
-1,180.26
-1,168.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.89
43.17
51.86
62.53
Operating profit
880.73
187.75
713.39
380.74
OPM
46.86
24.17
31.35
20.38
Depreciation
-48.98
-46.34
-39.93
-28.63
Interest expense
-11.05
-8.27
-7.27
-2.34
Other income
72.82
84.98
78.05
88.77
Profit before tax
893.51
218.11
744.23
438.53
Taxes
-225.82
-70.48
-216.77
-169.99
Tax rate
-25.27
-32.31
-29.12
-38.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
667.69
147.62
527.45
268.53
Exceptional items
-4
39.39
1.11
37.39
Net profit
663.68
187.02
528.57
305.92
yoy growth (%)
254.86
-64.61
72.77
39.36
NPM
35.31
24.08
23.22
16.37
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
