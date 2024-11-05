iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

776.45
(0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

1,879.47

776.65

2,275.48

1,868.23

yoy growth (%)

141.99

-65.86

21.79

27.36

Raw materials

-105.49

-47.3

-137.81

-124.11

As % of sales

5.61

6.09

6.05

6.64

Employee costs

-237.43

-206.28

-244.01

-195.05

As % of sales

12.63

26.56

10.72

10.44

Other costs

-655.81

-335.3

-1,180.26

-1,168.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.89

43.17

51.86

62.53

Operating profit

880.73

187.75

713.39

380.74

OPM

46.86

24.17

31.35

20.38

Depreciation

-48.98

-46.34

-39.93

-28.63

Interest expense

-11.05

-8.27

-7.27

-2.34

Other income

72.82

84.98

78.05

88.77

Profit before tax

893.51

218.11

744.23

438.53

Taxes

-225.82

-70.48

-216.77

-169.99

Tax rate

-25.27

-32.31

-29.12

-38.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

667.69

147.62

527.45

268.53

Exceptional items

-4

39.39

1.11

37.39

Net profit

663.68

187.02

528.57

305.92

yoy growth (%)

254.86

-64.61

72.77

39.36

NPM

35.31

24.08

23.22

16.37

I R C T C : related Articles

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|11:53 AM

IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More
LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

Read More
IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:44 AM

IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 crore

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.