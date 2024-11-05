Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
160
160
160
160
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,069.97
2,318.4
1,710.31
1,295.81
Net Worth
3,229.97
2,478.4
1,870.31
1,455.81
Minority Interest
Debt
60.35
84.16
104.92
79.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.89
3.02
5.67
5.71
Total Liabilities
3,292.21
2,565.58
1,980.9
1,540.98
Fixed Assets
785.28
384.72
361.59
335.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
143.12
133.57
100.4
82.05
Networking Capital
101.15
116.47
-212.66
-337.23
Inventories
10.97
9.61
7.93
6.54
Inventory Days
1.54
3.07
Sundry Debtors
1,374.34
1,142.91
571.52
521.34
Debtor Days
110.99
245.01
Other Current Assets
1,516.64
1,490.15
1,116.75
752.81
Sundry Creditors
-997.41
-852.15
-690.89
-582.3
Creditor Days
134.17
273.65
Other Current Liabilities
-1,803.39
-1,674.05
-1,217.97
-1,035.62
Cash
2,262.65
1,930.82
1,731.57
1,460.5
Total Assets
3,292.2
2,565.58
1,980.9
1,540.97
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
