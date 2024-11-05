iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

160

160

160

160

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,069.97

2,318.4

1,710.31

1,295.81

Net Worth

3,229.97

2,478.4

1,870.31

1,455.81

Minority Interest

Debt

60.35

84.16

104.92

79.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.89

3.02

5.67

5.71

Total Liabilities

3,292.21

2,565.58

1,980.9

1,540.98

Fixed Assets

785.28

384.72

361.59

335.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

143.12

133.57

100.4

82.05

Networking Capital

101.15

116.47

-212.66

-337.23

Inventories

10.97

9.61

7.93

6.54

Inventory Days

1.54

3.07

Sundry Debtors

1,374.34

1,142.91

571.52

521.34

Debtor Days

110.99

245.01

Other Current Assets

1,516.64

1,490.15

1,116.75

752.81

Sundry Creditors

-997.41

-852.15

-690.89

-582.3

Creditor Days

134.17

273.65

Other Current Liabilities

-1,803.39

-1,674.05

-1,217.97

-1,035.62

Cash

2,262.65

1,930.82

1,731.57

1,460.5

Total Assets

3,292.2

2,565.58

1,980.9

1,540.97

IRCTC: related Articles

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

5 Nov 2024|11:53 AM

IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and 8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

14 Aug 2024|09:44 AM

IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 crore

