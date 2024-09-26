Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|760
|₹0.05-50%
|45,500-8.77%
|-
|-
|780
|₹0.150%
|00%
|9,6250%
|₹105.4-5.04%
|800
|₹0.05-50%
|96,250-14.72%
|9,6250%
|₹84.3521.27%
|820
|₹0.05-80%
|36,750-19.23%
|27,125-8.82%
|₹66.4-9.65%
|840
|₹0.15-25%
|1,29,500-24.48%
|29,750-8.10%
|₹41.15-1.43%
|860
|₹0.05-85.71%
|2,45,875-31.12%
|1,77,625-8.55%
|₹2727.05%
|880
|₹0.05-90.9%
|2,93,125-42.34%
|3,01,000-51.48%
|₹42.56%
|900
|₹0.05-98.21%
|2,48,500-61.09%
|4,97,875-54.91%
|₹0.05-95.83%
|920
|₹14-29.82%
|2,85,250-28.50%
|15,96,875-26.14%
|₹0.05-90%
|940
|₹35-10.94%
|8,80,250-14.09%
|10,66,625-41.64%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|960
|₹54-9.16%
|1,78,500-21.23%
|3,89,375-44.85%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|980
|₹74.55-5.69%
|1,64,500-20.67%
|9,32,750-27.92%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,000
|₹95-3.65%
|1,17,250-44.39%
|4,15,625-22.00%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,020
|₹1200.75%
|28,875-8.33%
|2,82,625-15%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,040
|₹137-1.61%
|20,125-14.81%
|1,54,000-7.85%
|₹0.05-50%
|1,060
|₹158-0.62%
|11,375-7.14%
|87,500-2.91%
|₹0.050%
|1,080
|₹176-1.12%
|4,3750%
|4,47,125-3.58%
|₹0.050%
|1,100
|₹196.6-1.45%
|36,750-26.31%
|72,6250%
|₹0.050%
|1,120
|₹221.30.06%
|2,6250%
|25,3750%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,160
|₹265.654.01%
|1,7500%
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
