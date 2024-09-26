iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Option Chain

779.15
(2.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--760₹0.05-50%45,500-8.77%
--780₹0.150%00%
9,6250%₹105.4-5.04%800₹0.05-50%96,250-14.72%
9,6250%₹84.3521.27%820₹0.05-80%36,750-19.23%
27,125-8.82%₹66.4-9.65%840₹0.15-25%1,29,500-24.48%
29,750-8.10%₹41.15-1.43%860₹0.05-85.71%2,45,875-31.12%
1,77,625-8.55%₹2727.05%880₹0.05-90.9%2,93,125-42.34%
3,01,000-51.48%₹42.56%900₹0.05-98.21%2,48,500-61.09%
4,97,875-54.91%₹0.05-95.83%920₹14-29.82%2,85,250-28.50%
15,96,875-26.14%₹0.05-90%940₹35-10.94%8,80,250-14.09%
10,66,625-41.64%₹0.05-87.5%960₹54-9.16%1,78,500-21.23%
3,89,375-44.85%₹0.05-85.71%980₹74.55-5.69%1,64,500-20.67%
9,32,750-27.92%₹0.05-83.33%1,000₹95-3.65%1,17,250-44.39%
4,15,625-22.00%₹0.05-83.33%1,020₹1200.75%28,875-8.33%
2,82,625-15%₹0.05-66.66%1,040₹137-1.61%20,125-14.81%
1,54,000-7.85%₹0.05-50%1,060₹158-0.62%11,375-7.14%
87,500-2.91%₹0.050%1,080₹176-1.12%4,3750%
4,47,125-3.58%₹0.050%1,100₹196.6-1.45%36,750-26.31%
72,6250%₹0.050%1,120₹221.30.06%2,6250%
25,3750%₹0.05-75%1,160₹265.654.01%1,7500%

I R C T C: Related NEWS

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Nov 2024|11:53 AM

IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More
LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

Read More
IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:44 AM

IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 crore

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.