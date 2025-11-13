Top Stocks for Today - 13th November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Steel: The company posted a whopping 319% y-o-y growth in its net profit for the September quarter at ₹3,183 Crore. It logged a marginal growth of 8.90% in its revenue for the quarter under consideration at ₹58,689 Crore. EBITDA witnessed a growth of 45% to ₹8,897 Crore. Margins expanded to 15.20% for Q2 FY26.

Cochin Shipyard: The company said that its net profit for Q2 FY26 was down by 43% on a year-on-year basis to ₹107.50 Crore. Revenue also slipped by 2.2% to ₹1,118.50 Crore. EBITDA declined 62.70% to ₹73.50 Crore. The business also announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

IRCTC: The railway business reported a 11% y-o-y uptick in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025. It posted a net profit of ₹342 Crore. Revenue came in higher by 7.7% to ₹1,146 Crore. EBITDA for the quarter under consideration was 8.30% higher at ₹404 Crore. The business also approved an interim dividend of ₹5 per share for Q2.

Nazara Technologies: The business registered a hefty jump in its net profit for Q2 FY26 at ₹885 Crore. This was majorly on account of a one-time gain recorded by the company from revaluation of its Nodwin Gaming Stake. Revenue came in 65% y-o-y higher at ₹526.50 Crore.

Vedanta: The government recited its objections to the company’s proposed demerger. It said that pending claims worth ₹16,700 Crore could be affected by this restructuring.

