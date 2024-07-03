Summary

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is mainly engaged in the construction of vessels and repairs and refits of all types of vessels including upgradation of ships, periodical lay-up repairs and life extension of ships. The company has built and repaired some of the largest ships in India. Over the years, CSL has successfully responded to fluctuations in the shipbuilding requirements of the markets and have evolved from building bulk carriers to smaller and more technically sophisticated vessels such as Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS). CSL has worked with several leading technology firms in the industry including Rolls Royce Marine (Norway), GTT (France), Vard Group (Norway) etc. CSLs key shipbuilding clients on the domestic front include the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and the Shipping Corporation of India Limited. CSL has also undertaken repairs of various types of vessels including upgradation of ships of the oil exploration industry as well as periodical maintenance, repairs and life extension of ships. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is a Schedule B Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Shipping. As on 30 September 2018, the Government of India holds 75% of the companys equity share capital.Cochin Shipyard Ltd was incorporated in the year March 29th, 1972 as a fully owned Government of India company. In April 1972, the foundation stone was laid for hull shop of the company. The company commenced the shipbuilding operations in the year 1

