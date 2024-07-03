iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Share Price

1,543.25
(-3.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,596.95
  • Day's High1,596.95
  • 52 Wk High2,979.45
  • Prev. Close1,598.25
  • Day's Low1,541
  • 52 Wk Low 611.28
  • Turnover (lac)2,297.38
  • P/E47.44
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value205.25
  • EPS33.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40,599.94
  • Div. Yield0.61
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cochin Shipyard Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

1,596.95

Prev. Close

1,598.25

Turnover(Lac.)

2,297.38

Day's High

1,596.95

Day's Low

1,541

52 Week's High

2,979.45

52 Week's Low

611.28

Book Value

205.25

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40,599.94

P/E

47.44

EPS

33.7

Divi. Yield

0.61

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 20 Nov, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Cochin Shipyard Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Dec 2024|11:29 PM

The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.

Read More
Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:03 AM

The Memorandum of Understanding primarily pertains to designing as well as delivering critical equipment for jack-up rigs customized for the Indian market.

Read More
Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (80%) for FY25, with a record date set for November 20, 2024, and payment expected by December 6, 2024.

Read More
Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|12:35 PM

As of September 30, the company has an order book of ₹22,500 Crore and an order pipeline for shipbuilding projects of ₹7,820 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cochin Shipyard Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:42 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.86%

Non-Promoter- 6.84%

Institutions: 6.84%

Non-Institutions: 20.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cochin Shipyard Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

131.54

131.54

131.54

131.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,894.33

4,291.88

4,227.64

3,846.03

Net Worth

5,025.87

4,423.42

4,359.18

3,977.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,818.89

3,422.49

2,355.12

2,058.87

yoy growth (%)

-17.63

45.32

14.38

3.28

Raw materials

-1,219.81

-1,795.99

-1,190.76

-994.77

As % of sales

43.27

52.47

50.56

48.31

Employee costs

-291.57

-305.67

-271.39

-217.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

810.58

863.42

604.86

493.4

Depreciation

-53.07

-48.73

-37.51

-38.5

Tax paid

-200.48

-225.73

-208.11

-171.85

Working capital

-131.35

-492.16

1,088.06

358.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.63

45.32

14.38

3.28

Op profit growth

1.55

52.65

21.05

8.13

EBIT growth

-5.17

47.34

22.29

16.74

Net profit growth

-4.32

60.72

23.38

17.91

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,830.45

2,364.55

3,190.95

2,818.9

3,422.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,830.45

2,364.55

3,190.95

2,818.9

3,422.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

310.18

268.83

262.82

203.46

245.08

View Annually Results

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Madhu Sankunny Nair

Director (Technical)

Bejoy Bhasker

Director (Finance) & CFO

Jose V J

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Syamkamal N

Non Official Independent Direc

Prithviraj Harichandan

Director (Operation)

Sreejith K Narayanan

Official Director (Part time)

Rajesh Kumar Sinha

Official Director (Part time)

Biju Prabhakar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Summary

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is mainly engaged in the construction of vessels and repairs and refits of all types of vessels including upgradation of ships, periodical lay-up repairs and life extension of ships. The company has built and repaired some of the largest ships in India. Over the years, CSL has successfully responded to fluctuations in the shipbuilding requirements of the markets and have evolved from building bulk carriers to smaller and more technically sophisticated vessels such as Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS). CSL has worked with several leading technology firms in the industry including Rolls Royce Marine (Norway), GTT (France), Vard Group (Norway) etc. CSLs key shipbuilding clients on the domestic front include the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and the Shipping Corporation of India Limited. CSL has also undertaken repairs of various types of vessels including upgradation of ships of the oil exploration industry as well as periodical maintenance, repairs and life extension of ships. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is a Schedule B Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Shipping. As on 30 September 2018, the Government of India holds 75% of the companys equity share capital.Cochin Shipyard Ltd was incorporated in the year March 29th, 1972 as a fully owned Government of India company. In April 1972, the foundation stone was laid for hull shop of the company. The company commenced the shipbuilding operations in the year 1
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cochin Shipyard Ltd share price today?

The Cochin Shipyard Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1543.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Shipyard Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cochin Shipyard Ltd is ₹40599.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cochin Shipyard Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cochin Shipyard Ltd is 47.44 and 7.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cochin Shipyard Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cochin Shipyard Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cochin Shipyard Ltd is ₹611.28 and ₹2979.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cochin Shipyard Ltd?

Cochin Shipyard Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.90%, 3 Years at 107.96%, 1 Year at 136.57%, 6 Month at -34.40%, 3 Month at -4.34% and 1 Month at -5.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cochin Shipyard Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cochin Shipyard Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.86 %
Institutions - 6.85 %
Public - 20.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.