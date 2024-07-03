Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹1,596.95
Prev. Close₹1,598.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,297.38
Day's High₹1,596.95
Day's Low₹1,541
52 Week's High₹2,979.45
52 Week's Low₹611.28
Book Value₹205.25
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40,599.94
P/E47.44
EPS33.7
Divi. Yield0.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
131.54
131.54
131.54
131.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,894.33
4,291.88
4,227.64
3,846.03
Net Worth
5,025.87
4,423.42
4,359.18
3,977.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,818.89
3,422.49
2,355.12
2,058.87
yoy growth (%)
-17.63
45.32
14.38
3.28
Raw materials
-1,219.81
-1,795.99
-1,190.76
-994.77
As % of sales
43.27
52.47
50.56
48.31
Employee costs
-291.57
-305.67
-271.39
-217.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
810.58
863.42
604.86
493.4
Depreciation
-53.07
-48.73
-37.51
-38.5
Tax paid
-200.48
-225.73
-208.11
-171.85
Working capital
-131.35
-492.16
1,088.06
358.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.63
45.32
14.38
3.28
Op profit growth
1.55
52.65
21.05
8.13
EBIT growth
-5.17
47.34
22.29
16.74
Net profit growth
-4.32
60.72
23.38
17.91
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,830.45
2,364.55
3,190.95
2,818.9
3,422.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,830.45
2,364.55
3,190.95
2,818.9
3,422.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
310.18
268.83
262.82
203.46
245.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Madhu Sankunny Nair
Director (Technical)
Bejoy Bhasker
Director (Finance) & CFO
Jose V J
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Syamkamal N
Non Official Independent Direc
Prithviraj Harichandan
Director (Operation)
Sreejith K Narayanan
Official Director (Part time)
Rajesh Kumar Sinha
Official Director (Part time)
Biju Prabhakar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) is mainly engaged in the construction of vessels and repairs and refits of all types of vessels including upgradation of ships, periodical lay-up repairs and life extension of ships. The company has built and repaired some of the largest ships in India. Over the years, CSL has successfully responded to fluctuations in the shipbuilding requirements of the markets and have evolved from building bulk carriers to smaller and more technically sophisticated vessels such as Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) and Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessel (AHTS). CSL has worked with several leading technology firms in the industry including Rolls Royce Marine (Norway), GTT (France), Vard Group (Norway) etc. CSLs key shipbuilding clients on the domestic front include the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and the Shipping Corporation of India Limited. CSL has also undertaken repairs of various types of vessels including upgradation of ships of the oil exploration industry as well as periodical maintenance, repairs and life extension of ships. Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is a Schedule B Miniratna PSU under the Ministry of Shipping. As on 30 September 2018, the Government of India holds 75% of the companys equity share capital.Cochin Shipyard Ltd was incorporated in the year March 29th, 1972 as a fully owned Government of India company. In April 1972, the foundation stone was laid for hull shop of the company. The company commenced the shipbuilding operations in the year 1
The Cochin Shipyard Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1543.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cochin Shipyard Ltd is ₹40599.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cochin Shipyard Ltd is 47.44 and 7.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cochin Shipyard Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cochin Shipyard Ltd is ₹611.28 and ₹2979.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cochin Shipyard Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.90%, 3 Years at 107.96%, 1 Year at 136.57%, 6 Month at -34.40%, 3 Month at -4.34% and 1 Month at -5.18%.
