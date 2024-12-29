Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Cochin Shipyard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly results Interim dividend and Raising of funds. Please refer the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Cochin Shipyard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further to the intimation dated August 01, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, August 08, 2024 has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Statement of standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Cochin Shipyard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and (b) recommendation of final dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Please refer the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024