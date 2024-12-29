|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Cochin Shipyard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly results Interim dividend and Raising of funds. Please refer the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Cochin Shipyard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further to the intimation dated August 01, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR Regulations), we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, August 08, 2024 has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Statement of standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Cochin Shipyard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and (b) recommendation of final dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Please refer the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Cochin Shipyard Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday January 30 2024 to inter alia a) consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023; and b) consider the declaration of second interim dividend to the equity shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Pursuant to this the closure of trading window under Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in Dealing with the Securities of Cochin Shipyard Limited which had commenced from January 01 2024 shall end 48 hours after the results are made public on January 30 2024. CSL Board at its Meeting held today has approved 02nd interim dividend of Rs. 3.50 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up (70%) for FY 2023-24. Please refer the attachment for details. Please find attached herewith the outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024 Please refer the attachment. CSL Board at its Meeting held today has fixed Monday, February 12, 2024 as the Record Date for 02nd Interim Dividend 2023-24. Please refer the attachment for details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.01.2024) The communication to shareholders w.r.t TDS on 02nd Interim Dividend 2023-24 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)
