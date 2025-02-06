Cochin Shipyard Q3 Profit Falls 27.6% YoY to ₹177 Crore

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. reported net profit for Q3 FY25 (period ended on December 31, 2022) at ₹177 crore, down 27.6% YoY from ₹244.4 crore earned during same period of FY24.
While profit dropped, revenue from operations was up 8.6% YoY at ₹1,147.6 crore, compared with ₹1,056.4 crore in the same quarter last year. At the operational level, EBITDA fell 23.4% YoY to ₹237.4 crore from ₹310.1 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin compressed to 20.7%, much lesser than the 29.4% achieved in the same period last year.
The board of directors announced a second interim dividend of ₹3.50 per equity share (face value of ₹5) for FY25. This is after the first interim dividend of ₹4 a share was declared on November 7, 2024. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is a key measure of profitability and illustrates CSL fell margin despite growing revenue.
