Cochin Shipyard Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1,143.2

771.47

1,286.05

1,056.4

1,011.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,143.2

771.47

1,286.05

1,056.4

1,011.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

101.14

84.01

80.12

57.71

88.69

Total Income

1,244.34

855.48

1,366.17

1,114.11

1,100.41

Total Expenditure

945.93

594.11

997.75

746.3

820.51

PBIDT

298.41

261.37

368.42

367.81

279.9

Interest

9.36

6.61

6.61

8.21

9.64

PBDT

289.05

254.76

361.81

359.61

270.25

Depreciation

25.63

18.94

19.48

19.57

18.88

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

58.54

61.3

101.39

91.61

54.96

Deferred Tax

15.96

0.28

-17.94

4.05

14.89

Reported Profit After Tax

188.92

174.24

258.88

244.38

181.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

188.92

174.24

258.88

244.38

181.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

188.92

174.24

258.88

244.38

181.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.18

6.62

9.84

18.58

13.8

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

80

0

0

150

0

Equity

131.54

131.54

131.54

131.54

131.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.1

33.87

28.64

34.81

27.66

PBDTM(%)

25.28

33.02

28.13

34.04

26.71

PATM(%)

16.52

22.58

20.12

23.13

17.94

Cochin Shipyard: Related NEWS

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

29 Dec 2024|11:29 PM

The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

25 Nov 2024|12:03 AM

The Memorandum of Understanding primarily pertains to designing as well as delivering critical equipment for jack-up rigs customized for the Indian market.

Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

11 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (80%) for FY25, with a record date set for November 20, 2024, and payment expected by December 6, 2024.

Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

16 Oct 2024|12:35 PM

As of September 30, the company has an order book of ₹22,500 Crore and an order pipeline for shipbuilding projects of ₹7,820 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

