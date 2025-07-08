iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cochin Shipyard Joins Hands with HD KSOE for Vessel Building and Technical Exchange

8 Jul 2025 , 12:13 PM

Cochin Shipyard has signed an agreement with South Korean shipbuilding major HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering to work together on new maritime development opportunities. The memorandum of understanding, signed on July 4, sets a broad framework for cooperation, both in India and overseas.

According to people familiar with the development, the tie-up will allow both firms to explore new vessel construction projects, share technical knowledge, and identify ways to improve output and efficiency at shipyards.

The collaboration also includes plans for skill-building particularly focused on the shipyard workforce and may extend to other areas within marine engineering.

HD KSOE is one of the biggest names in the global shipbuilding space. It owns and manages major yards like Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho, and has delivered a wide range of commercial and defence vessels over the years.

Cochin Shipyard, for its part, has worked on some of India’s most high-profile defence and commercial projects. Its past work includes the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier and multiple vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The company has also delivered over 45 vessels to international clients.

The new partnership is expected to align closely with India’s long-term maritime push under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the broader Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 both aimed at making India a significant global player in shipbuilding and marine technology.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Cochin Shipyard
  • Cochin Shipyard News
  • Cochin Shipyard stocks
  • Company news
  • HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering
  • HD KSOE
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

India’s Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:44 PM
IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab’s Adampur

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|01:30 PM
Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

Tata Motors’ JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.