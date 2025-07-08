Cochin Shipyard Joins Hands with HD KSOE for Vessel Building and Technical Exchange

Cochin Shipyard has signed an agreement with South Korean shipbuilding major HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering to work together on new maritime development opportunities. The memorandum of understanding, signed on July 4, sets a broad framework for cooperation, both in India and overseas.

According to people familiar with the development, the tie-up will allow both firms to explore new vessel construction projects, share technical knowledge, and identify ways to improve output and efficiency at shipyards.

The collaboration also includes plans for skill-building particularly focused on the shipyard workforce and may extend to other areas within marine engineering.

HD KSOE is one of the biggest names in the global shipbuilding space. It owns and manages major yards like Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho, and has delivered a wide range of commercial and defence vessels over the years.

Cochin Shipyard, for its part, has worked on some of India’s most high-profile defence and commercial projects. Its past work includes the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier and multiple vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The company has also delivered over 45 vessels to international clients.

The new partnership is expected to align closely with India’s long-term maritime push under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the broader Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 both aimed at making India a significant global player in shipbuilding and marine technology.

