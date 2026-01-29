iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Cochin Shipyard Q3 Updates: Revenue jumps ~18%

29 Jan 2026 , 01:01 PM

Cochin Shipyard Ltd posted a mixed performance for the December quarter. Its profitability is coming under pressure despite healthy topline growth. Net profit for the period slipped as much as 18.3% year-on-year to ₹144.6 Crore. In the previous period, the company reported net profit of ₹177 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped as much as 17.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,350.40 Crore. However, EBITDA for the period slipped as much as 21.50% on a year-on-year basis to ₹186.60 Crore as compared to ₹237.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. 

The company’s operating margin narrowed to 13.80% against 20.70%.

The business also declared a second interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share for FY26. Cochin Shipyard has fixed February 3, 2026 as the record date. It plans to pay the dividend on or before February 26, 2026.

During the quarter under review, the board approved setting up a joint venture with HBL Engineering for development of electric mobility technology and energy storage solutions for the marine sector.

The company’s board has also approved the acquisition of a 23% stake in Netherlands based Conoship International Holding BV. It aims to strengthen its footprint in the European market via access to ship design capabilities.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Cochin Shipyard
  • Cochin Shipyard News
  • Cochin Shipyard Q3
  • Cochin Shipyard Q3 Results
  • Cochin Shipyard Results
  • Cochin Shipyard Results News
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

GE Vernova T&D jumps ~9% on posting robust Q3 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:57 PM
Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Revenue Rises to ₹1,849 Crore, EBITDA Up 32%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:52 PM
Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Sansera Engineering to Form JV with Japan’s Nichidai for Precision Auto Components

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:14 PM
Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Maharashtra Seamless Q3 net profit up 31% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

KPIT Technologies Shares Fall 3% After Q3 Profit Drops 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Jan 2026|01:06 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.