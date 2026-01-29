Cochin Shipyard Q3 Updates: Revenue jumps ~18%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd posted a mixed performance for the December quarter. Its profitability is coming under pressure despite healthy topline growth. Net profit for the period slipped as much as 18.3% year-on-year to ₹144.6 Crore. In the previous period, the company reported net profit of ₹177 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped as much as 17.70% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,350.40 Crore. However, EBITDA for the period slipped as much as 21.50% on a year-on-year basis to ₹186.60 Crore as compared to ₹237.60 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

The company’s operating margin narrowed to 13.80% against 20.70%.

The business also declared a second interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share for FY26. Cochin Shipyard has fixed February 3, 2026 as the record date. It plans to pay the dividend on or before February 26, 2026.

During the quarter under review, the board approved setting up a joint venture with HBL Engineering for development of electric mobility technology and energy storage solutions for the marine sector.

The company’s board has also approved the acquisition of a 23% stake in Netherlands based Conoship International Holding BV. It aims to strengthen its footprint in the European market via access to ship design capabilities.

