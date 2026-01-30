iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

30 Jan 2026 , 02:14 PM

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. shares witnessed gains on Friday, January 30, as the company announced securing a “notable” order from Polestar Maritime Ltd.

At around 2.02 PM, Cochin Shipyard was trading 2.28% higher at ₹1,646.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,610.20 on NSE. The counter jumped to an intraday high of ₹1,651.40.

The company classifies its orders between ₹100 Crore to ₹250 Crore as ‘notable’ size orders.

As per the details disclosed by the company, it is to construct two Green Tugs of 60 T Bollard Pull Power under the Green Tug Transition Programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The company said that these tugs are scheduled to be delivered by August 2027 and September 2027, respectively.

In its results for the quarter ended December 2025, the business posted a mixed set of numbers. Its net profit for the quarter tumbled 18.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹144.60 Crore. The company, however, recorded a jump of 17.7% in its topline to ₹1,350.40 Crore.

Cochin Shipyard posted an EBITDA of ₹186.60 Crore. This is a decline of 21.50% on a y-o-y basis. Company’s operating margins also narrowed to 13.80% against 20.70% in the previous financial year’s same quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Cochin Shipyard
  • Cochin Shipyard News
  • Cochin Shipyard News Today
  • Cochin Shipyard Order
  • Cochin Shipyard Order News
  • Cochin Shipyard Share
  • Cochin Shipyard Share Price
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|05:29 PM
Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|04:41 PM
Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:14 PM
Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|01:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.