Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. shares witnessed gains on Friday, January 30, as the company announced securing a “notable” order from Polestar Maritime Ltd.

At around 2.02 PM, Cochin Shipyard was trading 2.28% higher at ₹1,646.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,610.20 on NSE. The counter jumped to an intraday high of ₹1,651.40.

The company classifies its orders between ₹100 Crore to ₹250 Crore as ‘notable’ size orders.

As per the details disclosed by the company, it is to construct two Green Tugs of 60 T Bollard Pull Power under the Green Tug Transition Programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The company said that these tugs are scheduled to be delivered by August 2027 and September 2027, respectively.

In its results for the quarter ended December 2025, the business posted a mixed set of numbers. Its net profit for the quarter tumbled 18.30% on a year-on-year basis to ₹144.60 Crore. The company, however, recorded a jump of 17.7% in its topline to ₹1,350.40 Crore.

Cochin Shipyard posted an EBITDA of ₹186.60 Crore. This is a decline of 21.50% on a y-o-y basis. Company’s operating margins also narrowed to 13.80% against 20.70% in the previous financial year’s same quarter.

