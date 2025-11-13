Cochin Shipyard Reports 13% Drop in Q2 Revenue; Shares Fall 4.5%

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) tumbled nearly 4.5% on Thursday as of 2:19 PM, a day after the state-run shipbuilder reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the September quarter. The results, released post market hours on Wednesday, showed a sharp decline in profitability and operating margins.

For the quarter ended September 2025, the company’s revenue fell 13% year-on-year to ₹951 crore. Operational performance was hit hard, with EBITDA plunging 71% to ₹56 crore, compared to ₹196 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin contracted to 5.9% from 17.87% last year, indicating severe cost pressures.

According to company filings, profitability was dragged down by a sharp increase in subcontracting costs and higher provisions. Provisions for the quarter rose fourfold to ₹21 crore compared with last year’s figure, though they were down 37% from the June quarter. Subcontracting expenses also jumped 50% year-on-year to ₹207 crore, but eased 13% sequentially.

Despite the weak quarter, the company announced an interim dividend of ₹4 per share (face value ₹5), translating to an 80% payout for FY26. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed as November 18, 2025, and the dividend will be credited by December 11, 2025.

