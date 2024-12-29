iifl-logo-icon 1
Cochin Shipyard Ltd AGM

1,427.5
(5.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Cochin Shipyard CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Public notice to shareholders regarding book closure and 52nd AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) We wish to inform you that, the 52nd AGM of the Company was held today and the business mentioned in the Notice dated September 06, 2024 was transacted. In this regard, please find enclosed the summary of the proceedings as required under Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Cochin Shipyard: Related News

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

29 Dec 2024|11:29 PM

The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

Cochin Shipyard Partners with Seatrium for Jack-Up Rig Solutions in India

25 Nov 2024|12:03 AM

The Memorandum of Understanding primarily pertains to designing as well as delivering critical equipment for jack-up rigs customized for the Indian market.

Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

Cochin Shipyard Reports 4% Profit Rise in Q2

11 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share (80%) for FY25, with a record date set for November 20, 2024, and payment expected by December 6, 2024.

Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

Cochin Shipyard slips ~5% as OFS opens at a 5% discount

16 Oct 2024|12:35 PM

As of September 30, the company has an order book of ₹22,500 Crore and an order pipeline for shipbuilding projects of ₹7,820 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

