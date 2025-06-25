Top Stocks for Today - 25th June 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: The business said that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) may get a potential £1.6 billion hit due to new US tariffs proposed under the Trump regime. As per the company, these tariffs are part of a broader trade policy shift. This is expected to surge costs significantly for foreign automakers. In response, JLR will implement planned hikes in prices. This could have an impact on sales volumes and margins.

HAL: The business confirmed that it shall deliver at least six Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) by March 2026 to the Indian Air Force. With this, HAL’s order book would be bolstered and will support India’s focus on indigenous defense production under its Make in India initiative.

Sundaram Finance: The company has received approval from its board of directors to acquire a 5% stake in India Motor Parts & Accessories Limited via a block deal transaction. With this investment, the company could enhance its exposure in the growing auto components and aftermarket ecosystem.

IRCTC: The company is planning to phase out a hike in fares for all passenger classes within the country. This would be the company’s first such hike in several years. The company is planning to boost its revenue and offset increasing maintenance, fuel, and infrastructure costs. Even though the company could witness a surge in revenue with these price increases, it may lose volumes.

PTC Industries: The company stated that its subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies Ltd (ATL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft Engines.

