PTC Industries Ltd Share Price

14,725
(2.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14,490
  • Day's High15,000
  • 52 Wk High15,702.1
  • Prev. Close14,404.3
  • Day's Low14,400
  • 52 Wk Low 6,748.05
  • Turnover (lac)3,041.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value887.69
  • EPS13.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22,064.13
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

PTC Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

14,490

Prev. Close

14,404.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3,041.15

Day's High

15,000

Day's Low

14,400

52 Week's High

15,702.1

52 Week's Low

6,748.05

Book Value

887.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22,064.13

P/E

0

EPS

13.97

Divi. Yield

0

PTC Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

PTC Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

PTC Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.83%

Non-Promoter- 8.86%

Institutions: 8.86%

Non-Institutions: 31.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

PTC Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.44

50.43

5.24

5.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

603.85

247.23

159.99

150.08

Net Worth

618.29

297.66

165.23

155.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

163.34

168.12

101.06

99.39

yoy growth (%)

-2.84

66.35

1.67

3.88

Raw materials

-41.03

-36.52

-27.47

-23.37

As % of sales

25.11

21.72

27.18

23.52

Employee costs

-19.96

-21.62

-16.49

-17.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.32

13.89

8.49

7.79

Depreciation

-14.38

-10.21

-5.76

-5.54

Tax paid

-7.93

-3.39

-1.05

-1.78

Working capital

19.47

18.29

1.69

-1.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.84

66.35

1.67

3.88

Op profit growth

23.48

83.91

0.74

17.17

EBIT growth

1.85

102.2

11.18

4.94

Net profit growth

-58.24

41.2

23.71

-2.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

256.88

219.26

178.95

163.35

72.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

256.88

219.26

178.95

163.35

72.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.38

7.47

6.28

5.2

1.71

PTC Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.15

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.75

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,404.3

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

486.45

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.4

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT PTC Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sachin Agarwal

Director (Marketing)

P R Agarwal

Director (Technical)

Alok Agarwal

Director & CFO

Smita Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Brij Lal Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vishal Mehrotra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prashuka Jain

Independent Director

Kamesh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by PTC Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1963 as a private limited company, PTC Industries Ltd, previously known as Precision Tools & Castings was promoted by the late B J Agarwal, N K Agarwal and J K Agarwal. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. Its manufacturing unit is located at Aishbagh, Lucknow. The company manufactures industrial castings of various grades of steel / stainless steel and super alloys (cobalt/nickel/tungsten-based metallurgy). The castings manufactured by the company are used in various industries like valves and pipe fittings, pumps, cement, fertilisers, chemicals and petrochemicals, thermal and nuclear power, mining and geology, the Railways, road and sea transport, etc.The Company is a a leading manufacturer of high precision metal components for critical and super-critical applications. The company offered equity shares in May 95 to fund the modernisation and expansion of its installed capacity from 1800 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and to set up investment casting facilities. Commercial production on the expanded capacity commenced in Mar.95.The company exports to hard-currency areas of the UK, the US, Germany, Spain and Finland. The company received the Best Exporter shield from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) (Northern Region) in 1990, 1991 and 1993. It was accorded the German Quality Audit Certification (RWTUV). It is certified as a Well Known Foundry under the Indian Boiler Regulations.The companys expansion plan undertaken in 1994-95 to enhance the instal
Company FAQs

What is the PTC Industries Ltd share price today?

The PTC Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14725 today.

What is the Market Cap of PTC Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTC Industries Ltd is ₹22064.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of PTC Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of PTC Industries Ltd is 0 and 16.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of PTC Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTC Industries Ltd is ₹6748.05 and ₹15702.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of PTC Industries Ltd?

PTC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 102.47%, 6 Month at -2.97%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at 20.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of PTC Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of PTC Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.80 %
Institutions - 9.46 %
Public - 30.73 %

