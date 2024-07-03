Summary

Incorporated in 1963 as a private limited company, PTC Industries Ltd, previously known as Precision Tools & Castings was promoted by the late B J Agarwal, N K Agarwal and J K Agarwal. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. Its manufacturing unit is located at Aishbagh, Lucknow. The company manufactures industrial castings of various grades of steel / stainless steel and super alloys (cobalt/nickel/tungsten-based metallurgy). The castings manufactured by the company are used in various industries like valves and pipe fittings, pumps, cement, fertilisers, chemicals and petrochemicals, thermal and nuclear power, mining and geology, the Railways, road and sea transport, etc.The Company is a a leading manufacturer of high precision metal components for critical and super-critical applications. The company offered equity shares in May 95 to fund the modernisation and expansion of its installed capacity from 1800 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and to set up investment casting facilities. Commercial production on the expanded capacity commenced in Mar.95.The company exports to hard-currency areas of the UK, the US, Germany, Spain and Finland. The company received the Best Exporter shield from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) (Northern Region) in 1990, 1991 and 1993. It was accorded the German Quality Audit Certification (RWTUV). It is certified as a Well Known Foundry under the Indian Boiler Regulations.The companys expansion plan undertaken in 1994-95 to enhance the instal

