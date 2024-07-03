SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹14,490
Prev. Close₹14,404.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,041.15
Day's High₹15,000
Day's Low₹14,400
52 Week's High₹15,702.1
52 Week's Low₹6,748.05
Book Value₹887.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22,064.13
P/E0
EPS13.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.44
50.43
5.24
5.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
603.85
247.23
159.99
150.08
Net Worth
618.29
297.66
165.23
155.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
163.34
168.12
101.06
99.39
yoy growth (%)
-2.84
66.35
1.67
3.88
Raw materials
-41.03
-36.52
-27.47
-23.37
As % of sales
25.11
21.72
27.18
23.52
Employee costs
-19.96
-21.62
-16.49
-17.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.32
13.89
8.49
7.79
Depreciation
-14.38
-10.21
-5.76
-5.54
Tax paid
-7.93
-3.39
-1.05
-1.78
Working capital
19.47
18.29
1.69
-1.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.84
66.35
1.67
3.88
Op profit growth
23.48
83.91
0.74
17.17
EBIT growth
1.85
102.2
11.18
4.94
Net profit growth
-58.24
41.2
23.71
-2.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
256.88
219.26
178.95
163.35
72.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
256.88
219.26
178.95
163.35
72.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.38
7.47
6.28
5.2
1.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.15
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.75
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,404.3
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
486.45
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.4
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sachin Agarwal
Director (Marketing)
P R Agarwal
Director (Technical)
Alok Agarwal
Director & CFO
Smita Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Brij Lal Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vishal Mehrotra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prashuka Jain
Independent Director
Kamesh Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by PTC Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1963 as a private limited company, PTC Industries Ltd, previously known as Precision Tools & Castings was promoted by the late B J Agarwal, N K Agarwal and J K Agarwal. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. Its manufacturing unit is located at Aishbagh, Lucknow. The company manufactures industrial castings of various grades of steel / stainless steel and super alloys (cobalt/nickel/tungsten-based metallurgy). The castings manufactured by the company are used in various industries like valves and pipe fittings, pumps, cement, fertilisers, chemicals and petrochemicals, thermal and nuclear power, mining and geology, the Railways, road and sea transport, etc.The Company is a a leading manufacturer of high precision metal components for critical and super-critical applications. The company offered equity shares in May 95 to fund the modernisation and expansion of its installed capacity from 1800 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and to set up investment casting facilities. Commercial production on the expanded capacity commenced in Mar.95.The company exports to hard-currency areas of the UK, the US, Germany, Spain and Finland. The company received the Best Exporter shield from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) (Northern Region) in 1990, 1991 and 1993. It was accorded the German Quality Audit Certification (RWTUV). It is certified as a Well Known Foundry under the Indian Boiler Regulations.The companys expansion plan undertaken in 1994-95 to enhance the instal
The PTC Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹14725 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PTC Industries Ltd is ₹22064.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of PTC Industries Ltd is 0 and 16.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PTC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PTC Industries Ltd is ₹6748.05 and ₹15702.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
PTC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 102.47%, 6 Month at -2.97%, 3 Month at 3.16% and 1 Month at 20.87%.
