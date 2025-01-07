Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
163.34
168.12
101.06
99.39
yoy growth (%)
-2.84
66.35
1.67
3.88
Raw materials
-41.03
-36.52
-27.47
-23.37
As % of sales
25.11
21.72
27.18
23.52
Employee costs
-19.96
-21.62
-16.49
-17.25
As % of sales
12.22
12.86
16.32
17.35
Other costs
-67.4
-81.68
-41.71
-43.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.26
48.58
41.27
43.75
Operating profit
34.94
28.29
15.38
15.27
OPM
21.39
16.83
15.22
15.36
Depreciation
-14.38
-10.21
-5.76
-5.54
Interest expense
-13.43
-11.38
-4.01
-3.45
Other income
5.19
7.2
2.88
1.51
Profit before tax
12.32
13.89
8.49
7.79
Taxes
-7.93
-3.39
-1.05
-1.78
Tax rate
-64.4
-24.4
-12.37
-22.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.38
10.5
7.44
6.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.38
10.5
7.44
6.01
yoy growth (%)
-58.24
41.2
23.71
-2.25
NPM
2.68
6.24
7.36
6.05
