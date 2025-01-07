iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16,700
(6.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

163.34

168.12

101.06

99.39

yoy growth (%)

-2.84

66.35

1.67

3.88

Raw materials

-41.03

-36.52

-27.47

-23.37

As % of sales

25.11

21.72

27.18

23.52

Employee costs

-19.96

-21.62

-16.49

-17.25

As % of sales

12.22

12.86

16.32

17.35

Other costs

-67.4

-81.68

-41.71

-43.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.26

48.58

41.27

43.75

Operating profit

34.94

28.29

15.38

15.27

OPM

21.39

16.83

15.22

15.36

Depreciation

-14.38

-10.21

-5.76

-5.54

Interest expense

-13.43

-11.38

-4.01

-3.45

Other income

5.19

7.2

2.88

1.51

Profit before tax

12.32

13.89

8.49

7.79

Taxes

-7.93

-3.39

-1.05

-1.78

Tax rate

-64.4

-24.4

-12.37

-22.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.38

10.5

7.44

6.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.38

10.5

7.44

6.01

yoy growth (%)

-58.24

41.2

23.71

-2.25

NPM

2.68

6.24

7.36

6.05

