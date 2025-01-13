PTC Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.44
50.43
5.24
5.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
603.85
247.23
159.99
150.08
Net Worth
618.29
297.66
165.23
155.32
Minority Interest
Debt
142.93
139.26
191.41
176.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.16
15.6
14.2
12.77
Total Liabilities
778.38
452.52
370.84
344.49
Fixed Assets
255.67
254.89
239.84
239.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
188.7
64.93
21.97
8.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.44
0.45
0.74
Networking Capital
176.32
103.68
105.26
92.26
Inventories
57.8
66.94
61.78
52.26
Inventory Days
116.77
Sundry Debtors
100.22
62.49
61.48
63.32
Debtor Days
141.48
Other Current Assets
60.78
25.57
26.19
25.45
Sundry Creditors
-13.77
-23.36
-21.48
-30.87
Creditor Days
68.97
Other Current Liabilities
-28.71
-27.96
-22.71
-17.9
Cash
157.17
28.59
3.33
3.43
Total Assets
778.38
452.53
370.85
344.48
