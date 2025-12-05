iifl-logo

PTC Industries' Aerolloy Inks Multi Year Supply Pact With Honeywell for Aerospace Castings

5 Dec 2025 , 01:43 PM

PTC Industries announced that its subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, has entered into a long term supply agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. Under this arrangement, Aerolloy will supply titanium and superalloy precision investment castings that will be used in several global aerospace programmes. These components include critical parts for aero engines.

The company described this agreement as an important milestone in its growth journey. Sachin Agarwal, chairman and managing director of PTC Industries, said the partnership reinforces the company’s strategy of building a world class manufacturing ecosystem for advanced titanium and superalloy components. He added that the development also strengthens India’s position in the global aerospace supply chain.

As part of the agreement, Aerolloy will produce high integrity titanium and superalloy castings through a completely integrated manufacturing route. All production activities will take place at its Strategic Manufacturing Technology Centre located in Uttar Pradesh.

The company stated that the agreement ensures dedicated manufacturing capacity for Aerolloy. It also offers multi year revenue visibility, which provides financial stability for the business.

The integrated setup managed by Aerolloy covers every stage of the process. This includes material production, alloy melting, processing and the creation of finished investment castings. According to PTC Industries, this structure allows Honeywell to benefit from complete traceability, stronger quality control and a more resilient supply chain.

The development highlights India’s increasing capability to deliver complex, high value aerospace components to global original equipment manufacturers. It also strengthens Aerolloy’s positioning for participation in next generation aerospace platforms.

PTC Industries added that it is making significant investments in its integrated titanium and superalloy complex within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The facility includes an aerospace grade mill and an advanced precision casting plant. Once completed, the company expects the complex to become one of the most advanced ecosystems for strategic materials at a global level.

In a related development, PTC Industries recently received a purchase order from the Gas Turbine Research Establishment of DRDO. The order is for post cast operations to manufacture single crystal ready to fit turbine blades, which was secured in October.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

