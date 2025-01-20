iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC Industries Ltd Key Ratios

16,294.25
(-1.69%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:29:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.88

-5.05

-15.35

-13.8

Op profit growth

15.08

-24.33

-10.95

-16.17

EBIT growth

2.52

-14.45

-28.41

-10.8

Net profit growth

-4.76

-2.72

11.14

-24.37

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.22

13.74

17.24

16.39

EBIT margin

11.17

11.32

12.56

14.85

Net profit margin

6

6.55

6.39

4.86

RoCE

4.99

6.52

8.69

12.57

RoNW

1.2

1.34

1.76

2.21

RoA

0.67

0.94

1.1

1.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.39

11.96

12.3

13.83

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.81

1.59

0.16

3.39

Book value per share

242.33

229.04

217.08

164.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.11

6.78

P/CEPS

140.66

50.96

P/B

0.47

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

16.13

10.12

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.21

-24.2

-20.25

-40.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

106.93

119.55

114.81

112.38

Inventory days

135.42

129.01

110.46

98.07

Creditor days

-58.97

-49.75

-45.12

-42.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.23

-4.22

-4.93

-3.33

Net debt / equity

0.93

0.48

0.2

0.78

Net debt / op. profit

7.81

4.47

1.34

2.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.52

-25.59

-27.07

-32.21

Employee costs

-17.61

-18.23

-16.67

-13.73

Other costs

-43.64

-42.43

-39

-37.66

