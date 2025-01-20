Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.88
-5.05
-15.35
-13.8
Op profit growth
15.08
-24.33
-10.95
-16.17
EBIT growth
2.52
-14.45
-28.41
-10.8
Net profit growth
-4.76
-2.72
11.14
-24.37
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.22
13.74
17.24
16.39
EBIT margin
11.17
11.32
12.56
14.85
Net profit margin
6
6.55
6.39
4.86
RoCE
4.99
6.52
8.69
12.57
RoNW
1.2
1.34
1.76
2.21
RoA
0.67
0.94
1.1
1.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.39
11.96
12.3
13.83
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.81
1.59
0.16
3.39
Book value per share
242.33
229.04
217.08
164.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.11
6.78
P/CEPS
140.66
50.96
P/B
0.47
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
16.13
10.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.21
-24.2
-20.25
-40.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
106.93
119.55
114.81
112.38
Inventory days
135.42
129.01
110.46
98.07
Creditor days
-58.97
-49.75
-45.12
-42.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.23
-4.22
-4.93
-3.33
Net debt / equity
0.93
0.48
0.2
0.78
Net debt / op. profit
7.81
4.47
1.34
2.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.52
-25.59
-27.07
-32.21
Employee costs
-17.61
-18.23
-16.67
-13.73
Other costs
-43.64
-42.43
-39
-37.66
