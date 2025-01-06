iifl-logo-icon 1
PTC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15,645.5
(8.62%)
Jan 6, 2025

PTC Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.32

13.89

8.49

7.79

Depreciation

-14.38

-10.21

-5.76

-5.54

Tax paid

-7.93

-3.39

-1.05

-1.78

Working capital

19.47

18.29

1.69

-1.61

Other operating items

Operating

9.47

18.58

3.36

-1.13

Capital expenditure

13.97

166.6

18.22

9.2

Free cash flow

23.44

185.18

21.58

8.06

Equity raised

291.14

259.22

233.64

225.69

Investing

8.38

-0.04

0

0.05

Financing

25.8

11.1

18.39

61.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

348.76

455.46

273.62

295.14

