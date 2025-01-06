PTC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.32
13.89
8.49
7.79
Depreciation
-14.38
-10.21
-5.76
-5.54
Tax paid
-7.93
-3.39
-1.05
-1.78
Working capital
19.47
18.29
1.69
-1.61
Other operating items
Operating
9.47
18.58
3.36
-1.13
Capital expenditure
13.97
166.6
18.22
9.2
Free cash flow
23.44
185.18
21.58
8.06
Equity raised
291.14
259.22
233.64
225.69
Investing
8.38
-0.04
0
0.05
Financing
25.8
11.1
18.39
61.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
348.76
455.46
273.62
295.14
