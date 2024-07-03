PTC Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1963 as a private limited company, PTC Industries Ltd, previously known as Precision Tools & Castings was promoted by the late B J Agarwal, N K Agarwal and J K Agarwal. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. Its manufacturing unit is located at Aishbagh, Lucknow. The company manufactures industrial castings of various grades of steel / stainless steel and super alloys (cobalt/nickel/tungsten-based metallurgy). The castings manufactured by the company are used in various industries like valves and pipe fittings, pumps, cement, fertilisers, chemicals and petrochemicals, thermal and nuclear power, mining and geology, the Railways, road and sea transport, etc.The Company is a a leading manufacturer of high precision metal components for critical and super-critical applications. The company offered equity shares in May 95 to fund the modernisation and expansion of its installed capacity from 1800 mtpa to 3600 mtpa and to set up investment casting facilities. Commercial production on the expanded capacity commenced in Mar.95.The company exports to hard-currency areas of the UK, the US, Germany, Spain and Finland. The company received the Best Exporter shield from the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) (Northern Region) in 1990, 1991 and 1993. It was accorded the German Quality Audit Certification (RWTUV). It is certified as a Well Known Foundry under the Indian Boiler Regulations.The companys expansion plan undertaken in 1994-95 to enhance the installed capacity from 1800 mtpa to 3600 mtpa of high value added industrial castings has brought in covetted results. The company is setting up facilities to manufacture forgings. Another project of steel fabrications is also on the cards. Total forex earnings during the year 1995-96 was Rs 16.55 cr.In 1999-2000, the Company implemented the new project, which was started at Mehsana in Gujarat.In 2012-13, the Company implemented a new Production and Planning ERP Software at the Lucknow Plant in Aishbagh. In addition, it acquired a 3 Tonne fully automated zero-harm ladle minimizing the risk and providing zero accident tolerance for the operators. It sold Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) Unit effective from March 31, 2013 on a slump sale basis as a going concern to M/s Precon Technology Castings Limited. All assets and liabilities related to this unit got transferred to the buyer.In 2013-14, Modrany Power & PTC Piping Systems Pvt Ltd was incorporated as a subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2016-17, the Company commercialized the RapidCastT technology for manufacture of stainless steel castings of weight up to 6,000 kilograms and made it operative.In the year 2022-23, the Companys Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Centre, (AMTC) in Lucknow, India was made operational. The Company formed a new 100% owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies Limited for entering into the aerospace components market effective on February 17, 2020. A number of new product lines and technologies were introduced and opened for business. The Companys project for Rs. 51 Crores for acquisition and customisation of Technology for Development & Commercialisation of Titanium Castings with Ceramic Shelling was completed during the year.