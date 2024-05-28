To the Members of PTC Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PTC Industries Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies information and other explanatory information (the “Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its standalone profit, standalone total comprehensive income, the standalone changes in equity and its standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr.No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Inventory Valuation: (Refer Note 4(e) and 14 of the standalone financial statements) Principal audit procedure performed: Determination of cost of inventory involves allocation of various production and administration overheads incurred to bring the inventory to its present location and condition, which involves management judgement and estimation. • Obtained an understanding of the managements process of valuation of inventory. We evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness (wherever applicable) of key internal controls over recognition of revenue. Amongst the other overheads, fixed production overheads are allocated to the costs of conversion based on the normal capacity of the production facilities in accordance with the principles of Ind AS- 2, Inventories. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls around valuation including around estimates, stage of completion and overhead computations and determination of net realizable value of inventory items. Further, at the end of each reporting period, the management of the Company also assesses whether there is any objective evidence that net realisable value of any item of inventory is below the carrying value. If so, such inventories are written down to their net realisable value in accordance with Ind AS 2, Inventories. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy and valuation method of inventory in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. In addition to the above, the complexities and judgement involved in inventory valuation includes: • Verified the expenses considered as cost of conversion including estimates for apportionment of the conversion on the different classes of finished goods and work in progress and recomputed the arithmetical accuracy thereof for calculating the conversion cost considered as part of the finished goods and work in progress. 1. Estimate involved in computing input- output ratio used for computing the average rate of overheads which is to be added to the cost of inventory. • Recomputed the net realisable value of the finished goods and reviewed the management assessment for carrying inventory at lower of cost and net realisable value. 2. Estimate involved in allocation of expenses through various stages of production. • Discussed with management the rationale supporting assumptions and estimates used in carrying out the inventory valuation and corroborated the same to our understanding of the business. Tested the computation of various overhead absorption rates by tracing the underlying data to audited historical operational results of the Company. Inventory valuation was considered a risk of material misstatement because variable and fixed costs are allocated to Inventory. Considering the aforesaid complexities, significant management judgements, and estimates involved and materiality of the amounts involved, this matter has been determined to be as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made by the Company in accordance with the requirements as specified in the Ind AS-2 ‘Inventories and Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Board Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The comparative financial information of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2023 included in the standalone financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor, who expressed an unmodified opinion on the standalone financial statements vide their report dated 30 May 2023.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for keeping backup on daily basis of such books of account maintained in electronic mode in a server physically located in India (refer Note 66 to the standalone financial statements);

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”;

h) The remuneration including commission paid by the Group to its directors is in accordance with the approval of the shareholders in a general meeting in terms of the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013;

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note 44(ii) to the standalone financial statements)

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. (Refer Note 11(b) to the standalone financial statements)

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. (Refer Note 60 to the standalone financial statements).

iv. (a). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer note 51(a) to the standalone financial statements)

(b) . The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer note 51(b) to the standalone financial statements)

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. 1 April 2023, therefore, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for financial year ended 31 March 2024.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 000050N/N500045)

Rajeev Kumar Saxena

Partner

Membership No. 077974

UDIN: 24077974BKEZUS2394

Place: Gurugram

Date: 28 May 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date to the members of PTC Industries Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and Investment Property.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets recognized in the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year except for stocks lying with third parties. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and (no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification as compared to the book records).

(b) The Companys working capital sanctioned limits were in excess of Rs. 500.00 lakhs during the year, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company. (Refer note 47 to the standalone financial statements).

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee, granted loan/ advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies and other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has provided loans/ advances in the nature of loans guarantee or provided security during the year.

Particulars Loans(Rs. In Lakhs) Guarantee (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year to Subsidiary Nil Nil Other Parties 94.24 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases in respect of Subsidiary Nil 2,500 Other Parties 89.36 Nil

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, and the terms and conditions of grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans to its employees that are interest free and repayable on demand and guarantees provided are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans except mentioned in clause 3(iii)(a) and 3(iii)(b). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not separately reported.

(iv) The Company has not undertaken any transactions in respect of loans, guarantees and securities covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not made any investment as referred in section 186(1) of the Act and other requirements relating to section 186 do not apply to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year, had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year and there are no amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of Companys produc ts. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income -tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following cases:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017; Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017; UP Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 16.59 16.59 FY 2019-20 Pending to the Appealed before appellate authority

(viii) There are no such transactions which were not recorded in the books of account earlier and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender government or any government authority.

(c) The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, though idle/ surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization were temporarily used for the purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned but were ultimately utilized for the stated end-use.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares. In respect of the same, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the requirement of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. According to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that the amounts raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) Considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) During the year and upto the date of this report, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) with the Central Government.

(c) Considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act and the requisite details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause3 (xv) of the order are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act, 1934. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI. Accordingly, provisions of clause3 (xvi)(c) of the order are not applicable.

(d) The Group has no CICs which are part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (Refer Note 49 of the financial statements)

(xx) (a) The Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act for the financial year 2023-24. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company does not have any amount remaining unspent for the financial year 2023-24 which is required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 000050N/N500045)

Rajeev Kumar Saxena

Partner

Membership No. 077974

UDIN: 24077974BKEZUS2394

Place: Gurugram

Date: 28 May 2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the independent auditors report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PTC Industries Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (“Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.N. Dhawan & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 000050N/N500045)

Rajeev Kumar Saxena

Partner

Membership No. 077974

UDIN: 24077974BKEZUS2394

Place: Gurugram

Date: 28 May 2024