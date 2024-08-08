With reference to the captioned subject and in terms of Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform your good office that the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited (Company) at their Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, January 03, 2024 The Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for shareholders approval which is to be held on Thursday, February 01, 2024, through video conferencing or any other audio-visual means. Update regarding date of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2024) PTC Industries Limited informed the Exchange regarding Notice of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.01.2024) PTC Industries Limited informed the Exchange regarding newspaper advertisement published for EGM Notice PTC Industries Limited informed the Exchange regarding newspaper publication of EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) PTC Industries Limited informed the exchange regarding corrigendum to the Notice of the EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) PTC Industries Limited informed the exchange regarding outcome of EGM PTC Industries Limited informed the exchange regarding scrutinizers report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)