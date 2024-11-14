Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024: The meeting of the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 03:30 P.M through a video conferencing mode to inter-alia consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024.

Board considered the followings: 1. Re-constitution of Committees: The Board approved the re-constitution of various committees. 2. Sitting Fees: The Board approved the sitting fees of Rs.30,000 for each Board meeting and Rs.15,000 for each committee meeting. 3. Request for Reclassification: The Board considered the request received from Ms. Kanchan Agarwal for reclassification from Promoter Group to Public, however, due to technical reasons in terms of the provisions of Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the same was not approved. as enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024: The meeting of the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 at 03:30 P.M through a video conferencing mode to inter-alia consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024: The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on July 13, 2024, considered fund raising. The Board meeting time was changed from 04:00 pm to 09:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024: The Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited in their meeting held today, commenced at 03.00 pm & concluded at 4:30 pm

Board Meeting 28 May 2024: The meeting of the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at 03:30 P.M. through video - conferencing facility to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of the Director of PTC Industries Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

PTC Industries Limited informed the Exchange regarding allotment of equity shares

