PTC Industries Ltd Board Meeting

17,215
(-0.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

PTC Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PTC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at 03:30 P.M through a video conferencing mode to inter-alia consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. As enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 20241 Oct 2024
Board considered the followings: 1. Re-constitution of Committees: The Board approved the re-constitution of various committees. 2. Sitting Fees: The Board approved the sitting fees of Rs.30,000 for each Board meeting and Rs.15,000 for each committee meeting. 3. Request for Reclassification: The Board considered the request received from Ms. Kanchan Agarwal for reclassification from Promoter Group to Public, however, due to technical reasons in terms of the provisions of Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the same was not approved. as enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
PTC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 at 03:30 P.M through a video conferencing mode to inter-alia consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 202410 Jul 2024
PTC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising The Board Meeting to be held on 13/07/2024 has been revised to 13/07/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/07/2024 has been revised to 13/07/2024 We wish to inform you that the Board meeting time has changed from 04:00 pm to 09:00 pm. Other details regarding the meeting remain unchanged. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) In furtherance of our intimation dated July 10, 2024, July 12, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e July 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited in their meeting held today, commenced at 03.00 pm & concluded at 4:30 pm
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
PTC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of PTC Industries Limited (Scrip Code: 539006) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 at 03:30 P.M. through video - conferencing facility. Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Considering The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of the meeting of the Board of the Director of PTC Industries Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
PTC Industries Limited informed the Exchange regarding allotment of equity shares
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
PTC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PTC Industries Limited informed the exchange regarding intimation of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of M/s PTC Industries Limited in their meeting held on February 13, 2024 (commenced at 03.30 pm & closed 05:20 pm) PTC Industries Limited informed the exchange regarding outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

