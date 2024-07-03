Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
3,111.32
2,576.46
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3,111.32
2,576.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
131.84
82.52
Total Income
3,243.16
2,658.97
Total Expenditure
2,074.22
1,624.84
PBIDT
1,168.94
1,034.13
Interest
13.3
12.21
PBDT
1,155.64
1,021.92
Depreciation
41.59
42.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
296.8
269.51
Deferred Tax
-9.64
-17.19
Reported Profit After Tax
826.89
727.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
826.89
727.08
Extra-ordinary Items
-66.42
1.35
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
893.31
725.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.34
9.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
160
160
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.57
40.13
PBDTM(%)
37.14
39.66
PATM(%)
26.57
28.22
IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 croreRead More
