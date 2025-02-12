iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IRCTC posts 13.70% growth in Q3 net profit at ₹341 Crore

12 Feb 2025 , 09:19 AM

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) informed the bourses that the company has witnessed impressive results for the quarter ended December 2024, reflecting robust growth in its earnings. 

The company reported a 13.70% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹341 Crore, against ₹300 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

In revenue terms, IRCTC witnessed a 10% jump, aggregating to ₹1,224.70 Crore against ₹1,115.50 Crore in Q3FY24. The company stated that ist EBITDA witnessed growth of 5.7% at ₹427 Crore, as against ₹394 Crore in the previous quarter ended December 2023. 

Despite company’s robust growth in the topline and bottom line, it witnessed decline in its EBITDA margin which was reported at 34% in Q3 as against 35.30% in the previous corresponding quarter.

The Board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the quarter under review. These shares have a face value of ₹2 each, marking 150% interim dividend payment. For the purposes of payment of interim dividend, the company has fixed February 20 as record date.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IRCTC
  • IRCTC news
  • IRCTC Q3
  • IRCTC Q3 Profit
  • IRCTC Results
  • IRCTC Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.