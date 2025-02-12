IRCTC posts 13.70% growth in Q3 net profit at ₹341 Crore

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) informed the bourses that the company has witnessed impressive results for the quarter ended December 2024, reflecting robust growth in its earnings.

The company reported a 13.70% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹341 Crore, against ₹300 Crore in the previous comparable quarter.

In revenue terms, IRCTC witnessed a 10% jump, aggregating to ₹1,224.70 Crore against ₹1,115.50 Crore in Q3FY24. The company stated that ist EBITDA witnessed growth of 5.7% at ₹427 Crore, as against ₹394 Crore in the previous quarter ended December 2023.

Despite company’s robust growth in the topline and bottom line, it witnessed decline in its EBITDA margin which was reported at 34% in Q3 as against 35.30% in the previous corresponding quarter.

The Board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also approved an interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the quarter under review. These shares have a face value of ₹2 each, marking 150% interim dividend payment. For the purposes of payment of interim dividend, the company has fixed February 20 as record date.

