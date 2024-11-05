|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/08/2024 Proceedings of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th August, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Please find attached herewith copy of newspapers publication. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
