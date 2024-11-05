iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd AGM

757.75
(1.46%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:14 PM

I R C T C CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
AGM 30/08/2024 Proceedings of 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th August, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Please find attached herewith copy of newspapers publication. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

I R C T C: Related News

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

IRCTC Reports 8.1% Income Growth in Q2

5 Nov 2024|11:53 AM

IRCTC stock has gained a total of 21% in the last one year, and8.3% dip since the beginning of the year.

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

LIC Boosts Stake in IRCTC to 9.3%

13 Sep 2024|02:33 PM

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has witnessed a total of 57% gain in the last one year, and almost 20% gain since the beginning of the year. 

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

IRCTC Q1 Net Profit Jumps 32.5%, Revenue Up 12.5%

14 Aug 2024|09:44 AM

IRCTC reported a 32.5% on year increase in net profit for the quarter ended June to ₹307.72 crore from ₹232.21 crore

