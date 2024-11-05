The Board in its meeting held today i.e. 28.05.2024 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- shares of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated August 01, 2024, vide which, it has been informed that Company has fixed Friday, August 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members entitle to receive final dividend for the financial year 2023- 24. It is also provided that the dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a period of 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)