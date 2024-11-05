|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|4
|200
|Interim
|Please find attached the intimation regarding declaration of Interim Dividend by the Board of the Company. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.4/- per share on Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- each for the FY 2024-25 (i.e., @200% of the paid-up share capital amounting to Rs.320 Crore).
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|4
|200
|Final
|The Board in its meeting held today i.e. 28.05.2024 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- shares of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated August 01, 2024, vide which, it has been informed that Company has fixed Friday, August 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members entitle to receive final dividend for the financial year 2023- 24. It is also provided that the dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a period of 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
