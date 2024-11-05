Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 17 Oct 2024

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 Regulation 33 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that 142nd meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 4th November 2024 inter-alia to: 1. consider and approve the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 after the same are reviewed by Audit Committee; 2. consider declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 if any. In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has fixed Thursday November 14 2024 as the Record Date for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend if declared by the Board of Directors. Please find attached the intimation regarding declaration of Interim Dividend by the Board of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that 140th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 after the same are reviewed by Audit Committee along with the limited review report of the Statutory Auditors on the same. Further as per the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Dealing with Securities of IRCTC Limited Trading Window has been closed from Monday July 1 2024 and will remain closed upto 48 hours after the date of declaration of the said Financial Results i.e. upto Thursday 15th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, August 13, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (after being reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee). In view of the above, please find enclosed herewith the following 1. Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Financial Results as referred above. The aforesaid results are being made available on the website of the Company i.e. www.irctc.com . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 14 May 2024

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that 137th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 to inter alia: 1. Consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 after the same are reviewed by Audit Committee; and; 2. Recommend final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board in its meeting held today i.e. 28.05.2024 has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 4/- shares of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the forthcoming AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024