iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Eternal sets up new subsidiary ‘Blinkit Foods’

22 Jul 2025 , 11:15 AM

Eternal Limited announced that it has set up a new wholly owned subsidiary called Blinkit Foods.  The company has, however, not disclosed further details. It has mentioned that it will be engaged in the business of providing food services. This includes preparation, innovation, sourcing, sale, and food delivery to customers.

The company said that the new entity shall have a proposed authorised share capital of ₹1 Crore, and a proposed share capital of ₹10 Lakh.

The company announced that once this entity is incorporated it shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary and a related party. Additionally, the company is professionally managed with no promoter/promoter group.

The incorporation of this subsidiary comes after the company expands its 10-minute food delivery services, Bistro, under Blinkit. 

In the company’s Q1FY26 shareholder filing, Eternal’s founder and CEO highlighted that Bistro’s initial data is encouraging. The bistro kitchens generate incremental demand without cannibalising Zomato’s business. Zomato, in its previous quarter ended earnings release announced that it is planning to wind up its 15-minutes food delivery service Quick.

Bistro is tapping into customers looking for high-quality, low-cost meals, as well as snack-style food to be delivered within 10 minutes. Blinkit Foods’ launch is in line with expanding demand for 10-minute food delivery. On the other hand, Swiggy is also planning to expand its service Bolt.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Eternal Limited
  • Eternal Limited Blinkit Foods
  • Eternal Limited News
  • Eternal Limited Subsidiary
  • Eternal Limited Updats
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Afcons Infra emerges lowest bidder for ₹6,800 Crore project

Afcons Infra emerges lowest bidder for ₹6,800 Crore project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2025|03:24 PM
PNB Housing Q1 Updates: Net profit jumps ~23% to ₹533.50 Crore

PNB Housing Q1 Updates: Net profit jumps ~23% to ₹533.50 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2025|11:17 AM
Eternal sets up new subsidiary ‘Blinkit Foods’

Eternal sets up new subsidiary ‘Blinkit Foods’

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2025|11:15 AM
Indian indices may open higher on July 22, 2025

Indian indices may open higher on July 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2025|09:09 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 22nd July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 22nd July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2025|06:14 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.