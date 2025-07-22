Eternal sets up new subsidiary ‘Blinkit Foods’

Eternal Limited announced that it has set up a new wholly owned subsidiary called Blinkit Foods. The company has, however, not disclosed further details. It has mentioned that it will be engaged in the business of providing food services. This includes preparation, innovation, sourcing, sale, and food delivery to customers.

The company said that the new entity shall have a proposed authorised share capital of ₹1 Crore, and a proposed share capital of ₹10 Lakh.

The company announced that once this entity is incorporated it shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary and a related party. Additionally, the company is professionally managed with no promoter/promoter group.

The incorporation of this subsidiary comes after the company expands its 10-minute food delivery services, Bistro, under Blinkit.

In the company’s Q1FY26 shareholder filing, Eternal’s founder and CEO highlighted that Bistro’s initial data is encouraging. The bistro kitchens generate incremental demand without cannibalising Zomato’s business. Zomato, in its previous quarter ended earnings release announced that it is planning to wind up its 15-minutes food delivery service Quick.

Bistro is tapping into customers looking for high-quality, low-cost meals, as well as snack-style food to be delivered within 10 minutes. Blinkit Foods’ launch is in line with expanding demand for 10-minute food delivery. On the other hand, Swiggy is also planning to expand its service Bolt.

