Top Stocks for Today - 21st March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Manappuram Finance: The company stated that it is planning a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants worth ₹4,385 Crore to Bain Capital. This marks a significant investment by the global private equity firm. The company’s board approved the issue of 9.29 Crore equity shares at a price of ₹236 per share to BC Asia Investments XXV Limited. Additionally, it shall also issue an equal number of warrants to BC Asia Investments XIV Limited.

Hindalco: The company announced a possible investment of ₹45,000 Crore across its aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina business in the coming years. In an event to unveil the new brand identity for the company, Kumarmangalam Birla said the company wants a force for good and was positive in its commitment towards it.

TVS Motor Company: The auto manufacturer stated that its board of directors approved an interim dividend of ₹10 per share (1000%). For the financial year 2025, the aggregate payout shall be ₹475 Crore.

Zomato: Online food delivery aggregator informed the bourses that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has nodded to the company’s name change. The company shall be renamed to Eternal Limited, which is effective March 20, 2025.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company informed that it has received the environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. The approval is for a planned 1.2 million tonne per annum (MTPA) wire rod project and 4 MTPA pellet plant project situated at Ghugus, Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

Tata Consultancy Limited: The IT business announced that it has collaborated with The Cumberland Building Society in the UK for modernisation of its core banking ecosystem with the help of its proprietary TCS BaNCS for core banking solutions.

