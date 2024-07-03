iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Share Price

1,384.35
(-3.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

  • Open1,439
  • Day's High1,447.15
  • 52 Wk High1,460
  • Prev. Close1,441.25
  • Day's Low1,325
  • 52 Wk Low 525.9
  • Turnover (lac)23,599.4
  • P/E51.27
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value93.49
  • EPS28.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72,375.43
  • Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Mining & Mineral products

Open

1,439

Prev. Close

1,441.25

Turnover(Lac.)

23,599.4

Day's High

1,447.15

Day's Low

1,325

52 Week's High

1,460

52 Week's Low

525.9

Book Value

93.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72,375.43

P/E

51.27

EPS

28.07

Divi. Yield

0.07

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Corporate Action

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:50 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.48%

Non-Promoter- 3.21%

Institutions: 3.21%

Non-Institutions: 33.27%

Custodian: 0.02%

Share Price

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.53

50.48

55.06

42.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,760.41

1,478.42

426.52

139.86

Net Worth

2,810.94

1,528.9

481.58

182.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

697.49

253.4

371.73

472.81

yoy growth (%)

175.24

-31.83

-21.37

17.43

Raw materials

-312.87

-202.97

-287.87

-384.23

As % of sales

44.85

80.09

77.44

81.26

Employee costs

-18.35

-14.69

-22.71

-21.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

139.16

0.12

13.09

20.63

Depreciation

-17.98

-13.82

-17.55

-15.07

Tax paid

9.5

0

18.73

0

Working capital

70.66

45.27

-1.95

44.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

175.24

-31.83

-21.37

17.43

Op profit growth

1,238.62

-48.54

34.08

-4.18

EBIT growth

828.08

-41.94

-7.37

14.83

Net profit growth

76,637.85

-99.6

54.24

21.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,521.65

3,392.31

697.5

253.41

371.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,521.65

3,392.31

697.5

253.41

371.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.94

74.46

29.75

19.9

25.62

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Coal India Ltd

COALINDIA

393.65

14.392,42,749.874,133.976.4734.329.93

Vedanta Ltd

VEDL

458.25

11.651,79,056.6710,5536.1318,003192.66

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

LLOYDSME

1,441.25

51.2775,240.44301.440.071,364.43110.66

NMDC Ltd

NMDC

67.66

9.2759,485.441,268.963.574,806.5732.07

KIOCL Ltd

KIOCL

397.6

024,191.53-69.21015.8629.55

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mukesh R Gupta

Vice Chairman

Babulal Agarwal

Managing Director

Rajesh R Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagannath Dange

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhagyam Ramani

Executive Director

Madhur Gupta

Independent Director

Ramesh Luharuka

Managing Director

Balasubramanian Prabhakaran

Independent Director

Seema Saini

Independent Director

Satish Wate

Independent Director

M V Subba Rao

Executive Director

Soundararajan Venkateswaran

Independent Director

Mahendra Singh Mehta

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Jain

Additional Director

Shabbirhusein Shaikhadam Khandwawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

Summary

Lloyds Metals & Engineers Limited (formerly known Nagarjuna Metals & Engineers Limited) was incorporated in April, 1977. The Company is into the business of mining of Iron Ore, manufacturing of Sponge Iron and generation of Power. The company in Feb. 1995, came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs.140 to partfinance its project to manufacture Sponge Iron (1.5 lakh TPA capacity) and ERW Pipes( 75000 TPA capacity) and to meet its longterm working capital requirements. First phase of the project was commissioned in Sep 1995.The company proposes to tap the international market again to increase the sponge iron plant capacity to 6,00,000 tpa by setting up additional kilns with associated power plants and for undertaking iron ore mining by acquiring and developing iron ore mines near the sponge iron plant to economise on the production cost of sponge iron. The work on sponge iron second phase to enhance production capacity alongwith captive power plant of 12 MW is progressing slow due to change in plant technology. The companys revised proposal is under consideration with financial institution.As Part of the revival of the economic condition of the Company, the Scheme of Arrangement in respect of de-merger of the C.R. sheets division into Encon Technologies Limited and amalgamation of rest of the Company thereafter with Insco Steels Limited is proposed to be effected and the same has been approved by the Members at their meeting held on June 1st, 2000.The Company has become a
Company FAQs

What is the Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd share price today?

The Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1384.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is ₹72375.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is 51.27 and 13.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is ₹525.9 and ₹1460 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd?

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 139.89%, 6 Month at 95.13%, 3 Month at 46.23% and 1 Month at 36.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.49 %
Institutions - 3.21 %
Public - 33.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

