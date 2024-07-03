Summary

Lloyds Metals & Engineers Limited (formerly known Nagarjuna Metals & Engineers Limited) was incorporated in April, 1977. The Company is into the business of mining of Iron Ore, manufacturing of Sponge Iron and generation of Power. The company in Feb. 1995, came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs.140 to partfinance its project to manufacture Sponge Iron (1.5 lakh TPA capacity) and ERW Pipes( 75000 TPA capacity) and to meet its longterm working capital requirements. First phase of the project was commissioned in Sep 1995.The company proposes to tap the international market again to increase the sponge iron plant capacity to 6,00,000 tpa by setting up additional kilns with associated power plants and for undertaking iron ore mining by acquiring and developing iron ore mines near the sponge iron plant to economise on the production cost of sponge iron. The work on sponge iron second phase to enhance production capacity alongwith captive power plant of 12 MW is progressing slow due to change in plant technology. The companys revised proposal is under consideration with financial institution.As Part of the revival of the economic condition of the Company, the Scheme of Arrangement in respect of de-merger of the C.R. sheets division into Encon Technologies Limited and amalgamation of rest of the Company thereafter with Insco Steels Limited is proposed to be effected and the same has been approved by the Members at their meeting held on June 1st, 2000.The Company has become a

Read More