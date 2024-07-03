Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMining & Mineral products
Open₹1,439
Prev. Close₹1,441.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹23,599.4
Day's High₹1,447.15
Day's Low₹1,325
52 Week's High₹1,460
52 Week's Low₹525.9
Book Value₹93.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72,375.43
P/E51.27
EPS28.07
Divi. Yield0.07
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.53
50.48
55.06
42.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,760.41
1,478.42
426.52
139.86
Net Worth
2,810.94
1,528.9
481.58
182.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
697.49
253.4
371.73
472.81
yoy growth (%)
175.24
-31.83
-21.37
17.43
Raw materials
-312.87
-202.97
-287.87
-384.23
As % of sales
44.85
80.09
77.44
81.26
Employee costs
-18.35
-14.69
-22.71
-21.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
139.16
0.12
13.09
20.63
Depreciation
-17.98
-13.82
-17.55
-15.07
Tax paid
9.5
0
18.73
0
Working capital
70.66
45.27
-1.95
44.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
175.24
-31.83
-21.37
17.43
Op profit growth
1,238.62
-48.54
34.08
-4.18
EBIT growth
828.08
-41.94
-7.37
14.83
Net profit growth
76,637.85
-99.6
54.24
21.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,521.65
3,392.31
697.5
253.41
371.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,521.65
3,392.31
697.5
253.41
371.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.94
74.46
29.75
19.9
25.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Coal India Ltd
COALINDIA
393.65
|14.39
|2,42,749.87
|4,133.97
|6.47
|34.3
|29.93
Vedanta Ltd
VEDL
458.25
|11.65
|1,79,056.67
|10,553
|6.13
|18,003
|192.66
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
LLOYDSME
1,441.25
|51.27
|75,240.44
|301.44
|0.07
|1,364.43
|110.66
NMDC Ltd
NMDC
67.66
|9.27
|59,485.44
|1,268.96
|3.57
|4,806.57
|32.07
KIOCL Ltd
KIOCL
397.6
|0
|24,191.53
|-69.21
|0
|15.86
|29.55
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mukesh R Gupta
Vice Chairman
Babulal Agarwal
Managing Director
Rajesh R Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagannath Dange
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhagyam Ramani
Executive Director
Madhur Gupta
Independent Director
Ramesh Luharuka
Managing Director
Balasubramanian Prabhakaran
Independent Director
Seema Saini
Independent Director
Satish Wate
Independent Director
M V Subba Rao
Executive Director
Soundararajan Venkateswaran
Independent Director
Mahendra Singh Mehta
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Jain
Additional Director
Shabbirhusein Shaikhadam Khandwawala
Reports by Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
Summary
Lloyds Metals & Engineers Limited (formerly known Nagarjuna Metals & Engineers Limited) was incorporated in April, 1977. The Company is into the business of mining of Iron Ore, manufacturing of Sponge Iron and generation of Power. The company in Feb. 1995, came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs.140 to partfinance its project to manufacture Sponge Iron (1.5 lakh TPA capacity) and ERW Pipes( 75000 TPA capacity) and to meet its longterm working capital requirements. First phase of the project was commissioned in Sep 1995.The company proposes to tap the international market again to increase the sponge iron plant capacity to 6,00,000 tpa by setting up additional kilns with associated power plants and for undertaking iron ore mining by acquiring and developing iron ore mines near the sponge iron plant to economise on the production cost of sponge iron. The work on sponge iron second phase to enhance production capacity alongwith captive power plant of 12 MW is progressing slow due to change in plant technology. The companys revised proposal is under consideration with financial institution.As Part of the revival of the economic condition of the Company, the Scheme of Arrangement in respect of de-merger of the C.R. sheets division into Encon Technologies Limited and amalgamation of rest of the Company thereafter with Insco Steels Limited is proposed to be effected and the same has been approved by the Members at their meeting held on June 1st, 2000.The Company has become a
Read More
The Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1384.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is ₹72375.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is 51.27 and 13.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is ₹525.9 and ₹1460 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 139.89%, 6 Month at 95.13%, 3 Month at 46.23% and 1 Month at 36.31%.
