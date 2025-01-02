iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Book Closer

1,434.5
(0.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Lloyds Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser26 Jul 202414 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
47th Integrated Annual Report Intimation for Withdrawal of Book Closure for the upcoming 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
BookCloser6 Jul 202423 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Book Closure & Record Date for the purposes of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited

Lloyds Metals: Related News

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

