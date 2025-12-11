iifl-logo

Lloyds Metals to Acquire Up to 50% Stake in Nexus Holdco; Signs MoU With Tata Steel

11 Dec 2025 , 11:11 AM

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd said on December 10 that its board has cleared a plan for its subsidiary, Lloyds Global Resources FZCO, to acquire up to 50 percent equity in Nexus Holdco FZCO.

Nexus currently holds between 80 and 90 percent stake in Surya Mines SARL along with eight other entities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. These companies together own several mining concessions as well as a copper processing facility, giving Lloyds access to a wider mineral resource base.

Lloyds Metals said the proposed acquisition is in line with its strategy to grow its global presence in the minerals and metals space.

In another update, the company confirmed that it has signed a non binding MoU with Tata Steel to explore collaboration across different parts of the steel value chain. Both companies intend to look at potential cooperation in raw material mining, logistics, pellet production and steel making.

Lloyds Metals said the partnership aims to draw on the natural synergy between the two firms, especially in areas like greenfield steel plants, iron ore mining and slurry pipeline development.

The two companies will also study opportunities for pellet production in iron ore rich states, DRI manufacturing and export of low carbon steel products. They will further examine joint projects in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, which is shaping up as a key steel manufacturing cluster, including the operation of mining concessions.

