Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4,967.36
2,516.06
364.29
158.16
267.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,967.36
2,516.06
364.29
158.16
267.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44.86
55
19.36
12.62
17.89
Total Income
5,012.22
2,571.06
383.65
170.78
285.64
Total Expenditure
3,697.51
3,064.71
382.25
154.66
250.28
PBIDT
1,314.71
-493.65
1.4
16.12
35.36
Interest
3.36
47.76
13.8
11.95
11.81
PBDT
1,311.35
-541.41
-12.4
4.18
23.54
Depreciation
32.47
16.17
13.65
9.4
12.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
157.93
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
154.95
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
966
-557.58
-26.05
-5.22
10.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
966
-557.59
-26
-5.22
10.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1,194.4
-51.36
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
966
636.81
25.36
-5.22
10.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.14
-12.74
-0.69
-0.22
0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
50.53
44.65
37.04
25.35
22.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.46
-19.61
0.38
10.19
13.2
PBDTM(%)
26.39
-21.51
-3.4
2.64
8.79
PATM(%)
19.44
-22.16
-7.15
-3.3
3.95
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
