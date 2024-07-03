iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,427.3
(0.45%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4,967.36

2,516.06

364.29

158.16

267.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,967.36

2,516.06

364.29

158.16

267.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

44.86

55

19.36

12.62

17.89

Total Income

5,012.22

2,571.06

383.65

170.78

285.64

Total Expenditure

3,697.51

3,064.71

382.25

154.66

250.28

PBIDT

1,314.71

-493.65

1.4

16.12

35.36

Interest

3.36

47.76

13.8

11.95

11.81

PBDT

1,311.35

-541.41

-12.4

4.18

23.54

Depreciation

32.47

16.17

13.65

9.4

12.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

157.93

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

154.95

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

966

-557.58

-26.05

-5.22

10.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

966

-557.59

-26

-5.22

10.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1,194.4

-51.36

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

966

636.81

25.36

-5.22

10.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

19.14

-12.74

-0.69

-0.22

0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

50.53

44.65

37.04

25.35

22.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.46

-19.61

0.38

10.19

13.2

PBDTM(%)

26.39

-21.51

-3.4

2.64

8.79

PATM(%)

19.44

-22.16

-7.15

-3.3

3.95

Lloyds Metals: Related NEWS

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd

