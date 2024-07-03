iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Annually Results

1,435.75
(0.59%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,521.65

3,392.31

697.5

253.41

371.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,521.65

3,392.31

697.5

253.41

371.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.94

74.46

29.75

19.9

25.62

Total Income

6,574.59

3,466.77

727.25

273.31

397.36

Total Expenditure

4,793.39

3,776.41

603.32

242.53

350.61

PBIDT

1,781.2

-309.64

123.93

30.77

46.75

Interest

5.68

65.04

18.14

16.82

16.1

PBDT

1,775.52

-374.68

105.79

13.95

30.65

Depreciation

48.99

23

17.98

13.83

17.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

259.78

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

223.82

-109.14

-9.51

0

-18.73

Reported Profit After Tax

1,242.93

-288.54

97.32

0.13

31.83

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,242.93

-288.55

97.39

0.13

31.83

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1,194.4

-51.36

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,242.93

905.85

148.75

0.13

31.83

EPS (Unit Curr.)

24.62

-6.53

2.86

0.01

1.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

100

0

50

0

0

Equity

50.53

50.48

37.04

25.35

22.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.31

-9.12

17.76

12.14

12.57

PBDTM(%)

27.22

-11.04

15.16

5.5

8.24

PATM(%)

19.05

-8.5

13.95

0.05

8.56

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

