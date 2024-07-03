Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,521.65
3,392.31
697.5
253.41
371.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,521.65
3,392.31
697.5
253.41
371.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.94
74.46
29.75
19.9
25.62
Total Income
6,574.59
3,466.77
727.25
273.31
397.36
Total Expenditure
4,793.39
3,776.41
603.32
242.53
350.61
PBIDT
1,781.2
-309.64
123.93
30.77
46.75
Interest
5.68
65.04
18.14
16.82
16.1
PBDT
1,775.52
-374.68
105.79
13.95
30.65
Depreciation
48.99
23
17.98
13.83
17.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
259.78
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
223.82
-109.14
-9.51
0
-18.73
Reported Profit After Tax
1,242.93
-288.54
97.32
0.13
31.83
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,242.93
-288.55
97.39
0.13
31.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1,194.4
-51.36
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,242.93
905.85
148.75
0.13
31.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.62
-6.53
2.86
0.01
1.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
0
50
0
0
Equity
50.53
50.48
37.04
25.35
22.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
27.31
-9.12
17.76
12.14
12.57
PBDTM(%)
27.22
-11.04
15.16
5.5
8.24
PATM(%)
19.05
-8.5
13.95
0.05
8.56
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.