Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,781.67
3,464.82
3,056.83
1,875.87
1,516.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,781.67
3,464.82
3,056.83
1,875.87
1,516.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
111.19
21.15
31.79
49.24
25.22
Total Income
3,892.86
3,485.97
3,088.62
1,925.11
1,541.66
Total Expenditure
2,723.55
2,558.74
2,234.65
1,484.35
2,292.06
PBIDT
1,169.31
927.23
853.97
440.76
-750.4
Interest
5.51
4.18
1.5
38.3
26.74
PBDT
1,163.8
923.05
852.47
402.46
-777.14
Depreciation
36.41
31.22
17.77
12.52
10.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
257.08
259.78
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
11.59
23.63
200.19
-109.14
0
Reported Profit After Tax
858.72
608.42
634.51
499.08
-787.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
858.72
608.42
634.51
499.08
-787.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0.01
-1,194.41
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
858.72
608.42
634.51
499.07
406.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.78
12.04
12.57
9.89
-18.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.28
50.53
50.48
50.48
44.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.92
26.76
27.93
23.49
-49.48
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
22.7
17.55
20.75
26.6
-51.93
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.