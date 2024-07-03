iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

3,781.67

3,464.82

3,056.83

1,875.87

1,516.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,781.67

3,464.82

3,056.83

1,875.87

1,516.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

111.19

21.15

31.79

49.24

25.22

Total Income

3,892.86

3,485.97

3,088.62

1,925.11

1,541.66

Total Expenditure

2,723.55

2,558.74

2,234.65

1,484.35

2,292.06

PBIDT

1,169.31

927.23

853.97

440.76

-750.4

Interest

5.51

4.18

1.5

38.3

26.74

PBDT

1,163.8

923.05

852.47

402.46

-777.14

Depreciation

36.41

31.22

17.77

12.52

10.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

257.08

259.78

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

11.59

23.63

200.19

-109.14

0

Reported Profit After Tax

858.72

608.42

634.51

499.08

-787.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

858.72

608.42

634.51

499.08

-787.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0.01

-1,194.41

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

858.72

608.42

634.51

499.07

406.78

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.78

12.04

12.57

9.89

-18.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.28

50.53

50.48

50.48

44.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.92

26.76

27.93

23.49

-49.48

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

22.7

17.55

20.75

26.6

-51.93

Lloyds Metals: Related NEWS

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.