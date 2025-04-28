Lloyds Metals Sees 27% Q4 Profit Decline

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd has declared a net profit decrease of 27% on a year-on-year basis for the year ending on 31 March, 2025. In Q4FY25, its net profit was ₹202 crore against ₹277 crore earned in the last year for the same quarter.

Operating revenues in the quarter declined by 23.2% to ₹1,193 crore over the ₹1,554 crore earned in Q4FY24. EBITDA dropped by 43% in Q4FY25 to approximately ₹260.7 crore, as compared to ₹458 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Whereas, Lloyd’s EBITDA narrowed during the reporting quarter to 21.9% as compared to 29.5% for the same quarter last year.

The Board has recommended a 100% final dividend amounting to ₹1 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, which is subject to approval at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

To raise up to ₹5,000 crore, the company seeks shareholders’ approval through all the different modes, which include raising the money through Equities Shares, Bonds, Debentures, Convertible Warrants, Preference Shares, or other equity-linked securities.

Funds can be raised via private placement, qualified institutions placing the shares (QIP), preferential issue, or a combination of these methods, by compliant with the laws and authorities. Also subject to the required regulatory and statutory approvals will be the capital raise in question, as well as obtaining the requisite consent from the shareholders in the company.