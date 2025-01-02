Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
50.53
50.48
55.06
42.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,760.41
1,478.42
426.52
139.86
Net Worth
2,810.94
1,528.9
481.58
182.12
Minority Interest
Debt
32.2
4.37
96.06
154.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
110.54
17.24
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,953.68
1,550.51
577.64
337.07
Fixed Assets
2,501.92
830.24
485.54
446.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.27
36.93
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
24.14
154.62
28.24
18.73
Networking Capital
111.4
264.18
41.85
-136.23
Inventories
231.09
269.75
166.84
115.71
Inventory Days
87.3
166.66
Sundry Debtors
79.91
24.51
23.74
6.91
Debtor Days
12.42
9.95
Other Current Assets
807.23
462.45
97.36
124.35
Sundry Creditors
-395.07
-74.53
-15.18
-35.25
Creditor Days
7.94
50.77
Other Current Liabilities
-611.76
-418
-230.91
-347.95
Cash
286.95
264.54
21.87
8.04
Total Assets
2,953.68
1,550.51
577.64
337.06
LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.
