Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

1,449.65
(0.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

50.53

50.48

55.06

42.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,760.41

1,478.42

426.52

139.86

Net Worth

2,810.94

1,528.9

481.58

182.12

Minority Interest

Debt

32.2

4.37

96.06

154.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

110.54

17.24

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,953.68

1,550.51

577.64

337.07

Fixed Assets

2,501.92

830.24

485.54

446.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

29.27

36.93

0.14

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

24.14

154.62

28.24

18.73

Networking Capital

111.4

264.18

41.85

-136.23

Inventories

231.09

269.75

166.84

115.71

Inventory Days

87.3

166.66

Sundry Debtors

79.91

24.51

23.74

6.91

Debtor Days

12.42

9.95

Other Current Assets

807.23

462.45

97.36

124.35

Sundry Creditors

-395.07

-74.53

-15.18

-35.25

Creditor Days

7.94

50.77

Other Current Liabilities

-611.76

-418

-230.91

-347.95

Cash

286.95

264.54

21.87

8.04

Total Assets

2,953.68

1,550.51

577.64

337.06

Lloyds Metals : related Articles

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

Lloyds Metals Hits 52-Week High After Strong Production Growth

2 Jan 2025|09:12 AM

LMEL recorded an annual growth of 22% in DRI at 238,000 tonnes in the nine months. Iron ore production went up by 5% on year-on-year basis at 8.6 million tonnes.

Read More

